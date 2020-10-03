Myrtle Beach police officer dies following shooting, authorities say

The Myrtle Beach Police department is mourning the loss of one of its own after an officer-involved shooting incident late Saturday night.
According to MBPD Chief Amy Prock, PFC Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for service.
She said that PFC Hancher was employed by the MBPD for four years as a community service officer and less than one in patrol.
"He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice," Prock said. "He cared about the people that he served, served with and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach."
Chief Prock asked for the community to, "pray for Jacob, his family and fellow officers in your prayers."
According to authorities, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of 14th Ave. South. Portions of Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard were closed while police were investigating.
According to Tommy Crosby, the public information officer for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, agents responded to the scene and have begun their investigation.
All future updates will come via SLED, with Crosby indicating that more information would be forthcoming.
In a post on Facebook Sunday morning, Myrtle Beach Brenda Bethune said, "I am humbly asking for your heartfelt prayers for our MBPD. They need our community to show them love, support and strength."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.