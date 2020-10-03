Myrtle Beach police officer dies following Saturday night shooting; another injured

MYRTLE BEACH — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after an officer-involved shooting incident late Saturday night.
According to MBPD Chief Amy Prock, PFC Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for service.
She said that PFC Hancher was employed by the MBPD for four years as a community service officer and less than one in patrol.
"He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice," Prock said. "He cared about the people that he served, served with and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach."
Chief Prock asked for the community to, "pray for Jacob, his family and fellow officers in your prayers."
In a post on Facebook Sunday morning, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said, "I am humbly asking for your heartfelt prayers for our MBPD. They need our community to show them love, support and strength."
Conway’s Catholic Church of St. James posted that Hancher was a parishioner and attended its 2017 mission trip to Honduras. His kindness and selflessness inspired others from the church.
“For those that were able to serve alongside him, they learned of his kindness and selfless service,” the post read.
According to authorities, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of 14th Ave. South. Portions of Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard were closed while police were investigating.
Tommy Crosby, the public information officer for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an investigation is underway.
Shots were exchanged during a confrontation between a man and officers from the MBPD who were responding to a domestic call, according to details provided by SLED.
Crosby said that one officer was killed, and later identified as PFC Hancher, and a second officer was shot during the incident and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After an exchange of gunfire, the suspect was discovered deceased.
No other injuries were reported.
Crosby said this is still an on-going investigation by SLED.
SLED said the incident was the 37th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the first this year involving the MBPD.
In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the MBPD.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.