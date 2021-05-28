Myrtle Beach police: North Carolina man charged after Friday night shooting on Kings Hwy

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach police responded to shots fired at 11:40 on May 29, the first night of Black Bike Week.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has charged Garret Goolsby, from Fayetteville, North Carolina with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol in connection to the shooting. Records show Goolsby has a bond hearing Sunday morning.
The shots fired call came from 34th Avenue North and Kings Highway.
The victim is being treated for injuries sustained during the incident at a local hospital as of 9 a.m., according to police. The victim is expected to recover, MBPD said.
Engines revved into the night Friday as area police responded to plenty of nonviolent calls for service along the Grand Strand.
Crowds began forming at various places along the Strand, as police were called to break up bikers gathered at Myrtle Beach Mall in North Myrtle Beach, Senor Frogs at Broadway at the Beach, and Hardee’s along South Kings Highway.
It’s traditionally what has happened since the 23-mile loop was first introduced to Black Bike Week in 2015 — bikers and area visitors have found alternative places to gather as opposed to gathering on Ocean Boulevard and gridlocking traffic in the heart of the city’s tourist hub.
