Myrtle Beach plans to squeeze in DunkinGo on slim tract on Mr. Joe White Avenue

MYRTLE BEACH — If you've driven on Mr. Joe White Avenue between U.S. 17 Bypass and Seaboard Street, you've probably passed the proposed location of DunkinGo and didn't even realize it.
The Miller Design Group presented plans for the 1,200-square-foot drive up DunkinGo at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue. The property is currently vacant and is located east of the plaza that features Subway and Wholesale Furniture Gallery and west of the Santee Cooper solar farm and Kangaroo Express. It has a county communication tower abutting the property.
Members of the CAB expressed concern over stacking of the cars, or how far they back up when people are ordering. Because the DunkinGo has a double order line, it is able to stack more cars within their drive-thru lanes and are not expected to back up on Mr. Joe White Avenue.
G3 Engineering is the engineer for the project. The CAB approved the plans.