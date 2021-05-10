Myrtle Beach Pelicans get long-awaited season underway with new league

MYRTLE BEACH – It’s been more than a year since the country has gotten to experience Minor League Baseball because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans could not be happier to be back on the field.

The Pelicans opened the season with a trip to Charleston to take on the RiverDogs, and infielder Grayson Byrd, a product of Clemson University who is in his first season with Pelicans, even welcomed some heckling.

“I was playing first base here in Charleston on this road trip (and) I was getting chirped at by some fans above the dugout,” Byrd said. “I was like man, this is just fun to have fans back. I’ve got fans rooting against me booing. They’re saying stuff.

"Just some of the little things that I think we all took for granted kind of before that COVID season that we missed are really things that you realize you really miss about the game.”

Pelicans pitcher Scott Kobos, who is also in his first season with the Pelicans, can’t wait for the first home series of the season when the team takes on the Augusta GreenJackets May 11 through 16.

Kobos is a product of Coastal Carolina and is ecstatic to get to play for the Pelicans, especially since he already has a strong support system in the area.

“I’m extremely excited,” he said. “I know Myrtle Beach always pulls a great number of great fans, and it’s been so long I feel like they’re going to come out in full force on Tuesday and for the rest of the week and I’m really excited to just let them see what the Myrtle Beach Pelicans of 2021 have to offer.”

When Kobos took the mound in a game for the first time in the RiverDogs series, he was chomping at the bit.

“You have no idea how much adrenaline I had pumping through my system,” Kobos said. “It was amazing. I was a little wild, a little out of control because I had so much juice flowing, but once I calmed myself down a little bit, it was honestly kind of like riding a bike. But it was fantastic.”

This season, Major League Baseball is trying out new ideas at the minor league level, including robot umpires, larger bases and a pitch clock.

In Low-A baseball, the classification the Pelicans are in, they will be testing a new pickoff rule.

Pitchers will be limited to a total of two step-off or pickoff attempts per plate appearance while there is at least one runner on base. A pitcher may attempt a third step off or pickoff in the same plate appearance, but if the runner safely returns to the occupied base, it will result in a balk.

“We haven’t really experienced any issues or stuff like that,” Kobos said. “I don’t even think we’ve gotten close to the pickoff rule yet, so only time will tell.”

Minor league baseball also made some changes to league and division alignment in 2020, and they are now taking effect after the 2020 season was canceled.

The Pelicans, who used to play in the Carolina League of the Advanced-A classification, now called “High-A”, are now in the East Division of Low A, which used to be referred to as just “Class A”.

Class A used to be composed of two divisions, the Midwest and South Atlantic, but now has three, the East, West and Central.

Joining the Pelicans in the East are the RiverDogs, GreenJackets and Columbia Fireflies.

With the interdivisional teams closer in proximity and the teams playing much longer series this year, it will cut down significantly on travel.

“I think for the most part it’s pretty cool,” Byrd said. “I’m in Charleston right now which is another place I’ve played before and been before. I think we go to Augusta at some point this season, which I’ve also played there. So it’s kind of cool to kind of be traveling and get this kind of new environment but then also be able to really get to be places that I’m somewhat familiar with and have some memories there.”