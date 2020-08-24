Myrtle Beach, Pee Dee area colleges partner to offer students a workspace amid COVID-19

Four Grand Strand and Pee Dee universities and technical colleges have partnered together to allow students from any school to use facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The agreement is the first in South Carolina, according to college and university officials.
Coastal Carolina University, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Florence-Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University leaders have signed a mutual assistance compact, according to CCU.
“As leaders of higher education institutions in our region, we share the responsibility of removing barriers to learning and ensuring access to facilities and technology for all of our students,” said Dr. David A. DeCenzo, President of Coastal Carolina University. “Our institutions have a long-standing history of connecting well with one another. This agreement opens up imaginative new prospects for meeting our students’ needs together.”
The agreement will allow mutual aid in planning, facilities access and support and staffing, if the needs arise, according to CCU.
“Our four-way partnership, amongst two universities and two colleges spanning 180 miles, is a phenomenal way to provide open access to our students - all for their convenience and success,” said Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore, HGTC President.
The compact was designed to last through the COVID-19 pandemic, but “could lead to more enduring arrangements,” according to CCU.
CCU began classes online last week and HGTC begins classes mostly online Monday.