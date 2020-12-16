You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island top median sales price of homes through November 2020

Home sales (copy)

Median single-family home sale prices soared in Horry and Georgetown counties for the first 11 months in 2020. File/Warren L. Wise/Staff

Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island/Litchfield were the two top communities in Horry and Georgetown County median single-family home sale prices through November, according to data provided by the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors and analyzed by The Post and Courier.

Single-family home median prices in Pawleys Island/Litchfield were at $390,000 through November, up from $359,000 in 2019. Myrtle Beach came in second throughout the region at $334,500 through November, which is up from $315,425 during the same time last year.

Garden City/Murrells Inlet ($305,000), Carolina Forest ($297,500) and Surfside Beach ($249,900) round out the top communities in the study.

The city of Georgetown represented the largest year-over-year growth with the median for a single-family home at $218,000 through November, up from $181,500 from last year — a 20 percent increase.

Condos

Georgetown also led in median condo sale prices through November, topping out at $437,500, followed by Pawleys Island/Murrells Inlet ($210,000) and Garden City/Murrells Inlet ($170,000).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News