Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island top median sales price of homes through November 2020

Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island/Litchfield were the two top communities in Horry and Georgetown County median single-family home sale prices through November, according to data provided by the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors and analyzed by The Post and Courier.

Single-family home median prices in Pawleys Island/Litchfield were at $390,000 through November, up from $359,000 in 2019. Myrtle Beach came in second throughout the region at $334,500 through November, which is up from $315,425 during the same time last year.

Garden City/Murrells Inlet ($305,000), Carolina Forest ($297,500) and Surfside Beach ($249,900) round out the top communities in the study.

The city of Georgetown represented the largest year-over-year growth with the median for a single-family home at $218,000 through November, up from $181,500 from last year — a 20 percent increase.

Condos

Georgetown also led in median condo sale prices through November, topping out at $437,500, followed by Pawleys Island/Murrells Inlet ($210,000) and Garden City/Murrells Inlet ($170,000).