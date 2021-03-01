Myrtle Beach officer killed in ambush shooting as backup police were unaware he was shot

MYRTLE BEACH — Jacob Hancher always wanted to protect and serve the community of Myrtle Beach.

And he did just that on Oct. 3, 2020 — only to be ambushed at the hands of a killer.

Not once, but twice.

Even after Hancher, an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, was hit by bullets from John Aycoth from inside an apartment at the corner of 14th Avenue and Yaupon Dr, Aycoth made the decision to come stand over Hancher’s lifeless body lying between two cars.

One point-blank shot from Aycoth's rifle. A hero gone.

That night was detailed in a SLED report released on Feb. 26, along with dash cam footage and 911 tapes.

Police dispatch first received a phone call at 9:51 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute near 14th Avenue South.

The complainant, April Upton, later told investigators that she made the decision to leave John Aycoth after five months of dating. A few weeks earlier, she noticed that he was “overly possessive and clingy.”

She wanted to break up with him but was afraid, so a friend of hers, Timothy Cleary, stopped by to make sure she was OK.

Upton told Aycoth that she wanted to end things and explained to him that he would need to find another place to live. He then questioned her about the decision and tried to get her to come into the apartment to talk.

Upton did not want to and after Cleary tried to calm him down, Aycoth ran toward the apartment and said he was going to kill himself.

Aycoth was heard saying, “call the police and I’ll start firing,” and to “send as many police as you want.”

Aycoth’s sister later told SLED investigators that her brother “was hot-headed, did not always think right, and had anger issues.”

Dispatch sent three officers to the scene that night because of the severity of the call. Hancher was the first to arrive at 9:53 p.m.

He exited his patrol car on 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive.

Cleary walked up to him and said, “He’s in the house.”

“He’s in the house where?” asked Hancher.

Upton pointed over and said, “That one.”

Hancher then crossed the street in front of his vehicle toward the white apartment with a red door. As he approached the house, he walked beside two parked cars.

Crossing in front of a window, he immediately was fired upon by Aycoth, who was inside the apartment.

Taking several rounds, Hancher fell to the ground between the two parked cars but was able to unholster his weapon and return fire —approximately eight times through the side of the house to where Aycoth was.

Officers arriving on the scene were not aware that Hancher had been shot. They heard gunshots but could not see him because he was on the ground between the two cars.

The two officers moved behind patrol cars for cover, but Aycoth turned his attention toward them, firing in their direction.

During that volley, another officer, Andrew Wangstad, was hit in his left leg. Another officer that arrived rendered aid.

At 9:55 p.m., Aycoth exited the apartment, walked over to Hancher and fired one more shot.

At 9:57 p.m., EMS arrived on the scene and took officer Wangstad to a local hospital. Officers at the house set up a perimeter and took cover.

Aycoth fired rounds towards the officers, hitting parked patrol cars and sending sparks down the street.

Due to the risk on the scene, they were told to hold in their positions of cover and await the arrival of the SWAT team.

While under cover, Aycoth came out of the apartment and fired more shots in their direction. Four officers returned fire, resulting in the suspect being hit and falling on the porch.

After the SWAT team arrived, a drone was deployed and upon walking to the house, Hancher was found in between the two cars. Aycoth was found dead on the porch.

At 11:00 p.m., the body of officer Hancher was removed and taken to Grand Strand Regional, where he was pronounced deceased.

In a letter to SLED, the Horry County Solicitor’s office found “no wrongdoing” by the MPBD.

“The officers performed with courage and professionalism during extremely difficult circumstances,” the letter said. “The officers were directly fired on by the above named subject who, while armed with an AK-47 style rife, fired more than 50 rounds at Myrtle Beach police officers.”

In October, those brave men and women that served alongside Hancher laid him to rest, with more than 2,000 attending his memorial at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

From his teammates in blue to the Horry County Fire Rescue, where he volunteered as a firefighter, the room was filled with people on a similar mission — to give back.

Hancher was ecstatic on the day he passed his physical agility test, knowing that it would not be much longer that he would don the issued uniform and patrol the streets.

With every intention of keeping citizens safe, Hancher did just that when he clocked in on Oct. 3, 2020 — a hero the community will never forget.

“Pfc. Hancher was shot several times during the performance of his official duties,” the solicitor's letter said. “He was responding to a call for help from a citizen of his community.

“A citizen and a community he swore to protect, and did in fact protect to his mortal end.”