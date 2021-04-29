Myrtle Beach marathon and half marathon causes road detours May 1

MYRTLE BEACH — Those heading to Myrtle Beach on the weekend of May 1-2 should be ready for road detours associated with the Myrtle Beach Marathon and Half Marathon.
Both races begin at 7 a.m. on Grissom Parkway, between 21st Avenue North and Mr. Joe White Avenue. The congestion in that area is expected to begin as early as 4 a.m. and should last until at least 2 p.m., with delays expected on U.S. 17 Business (Kings Highway), Ocean Boulevard, Farrow Parkway and Grissom Parkway.
Drivers are encouraged to use U.S. 17 for north/south travel and avoid the following intersections:
• Mr. Joe White Avenue and Grissom Parkway
• 21st Avenue North and Grissom Parkway
• 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway
• Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street; and
• Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway
Parking along Ocean Boulevard will be prohibited after 1 a.m. Saturday, and northbound traffic will not be allowed during the race.
The half marathon and full marathon routes have been adjusted in The Market Common to avoid the businesses there, according to a press release issued by the city. As soon as the last runner passes, city crews will collect traffic control devices and open up roadways and intersections, once the race has cleared the area, according to the release.