You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Myrtle Beach man houses international students in garage apartment without license

Myrtle Beach Police Department
Buy Now

A shooting occurred March 25, at Donny's Saloon where Jas'sier Wilson of Surfside Beach died April 2 as a result of his injuries. He was 26. File/Alex Brizee/Staff

 By Alex Brizee abrizee@postandcourier.com

MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach man is accused of housing international students in an apartment in his garage, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

54-year-old Romeo Qendro was charged on July 14 with operating without a business license and received citations from Myrtle Beach Code Enforcement and the Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal, officials said.

Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of 66th Avenue North on Kings Highway after receiving a tip about a rental apartment in a garage, police said.

After arriving, officers discovered that Qendro was using his garage to house three J1 students in an apartment with limited air conditioning that he built. A police report said that he did not have the proper permits or licenses and that structure was not "acceptable by established standards."

MBPD Regulatory officers, along with Code Enforcement and the Fire Marshal, performed an inspection and issued citations for the violations that were observed, police said.

The three students have been relocated to new housing, according to officials.

"J1 students come to Myrtle Beach to experience the best our community can offer and unfortunately, some don't have the experience they expect when they get here," said Chief Amy Prock. "I want our visiting students and residents to know that we will not tolerate the exploitation of our guests. If you believe other students are being taken advantage of, please report this to our department at 843-918-1382.”

Follow Richard Caines on Twitter at @rickcaines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News