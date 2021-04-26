Myrtle Beach man faces 25 years after conviction of Grande Dunes burglaries

MYRTLE BEACH — The mastermind behind a string of burglaries in the Grande Dunes section of Myrtle Beach during the summer of 2018 will spend the next 25 years in prison.

On April 20 in a Conway courtroom, 34-year-old Charles Everett Adams of Myrtle Beach pled guilty to three counts of first-degree burglary, one count each of grand larceny greater than $10,000, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for a blue light.

The crimes occurred during the months of June, July and a period of August 2018 before Adams was arrested. The burglarized Grande Dunes homes were owner-occupied at the time and Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John heard from some of the victims before issuing the sentence.

According to court records, the Myrtle Beach Police Department had to saturate the area because of several complaints from homeowners. Adams was eventually spotted by law enforcement in a stolen vehicle and attempted to flee — concealing his identity by discarding clothing.

He was later identified using DNA comparisons and was arrested at his home.

Adams has a prior conviction for second-degree burglary.

During a prior bond hearing in February, Andrew Curry with the MPBD testified that Adams “basically terrorized these communities for months." Curry said that during an interview with police, Adams started “referring to himself as a dead-man walking, expecting to be in jail so long that he would ultimately die in jail.”

Adams has been incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since his arrest in 2018.

“Despite the many delays and obstacles we faced in trying getting this case to court, justice has finally been served for the people of the Grande Dunes community,” Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay said in explaining the delay of the COVID-19 pandemic.