Myrtle Beach lifeguard shortage plagues beaches as visitors return to ocean

Duke Brown has never seen a lifeguard shortage on Grand Strand beaches like this — not in his 30 years of working for beach public safety agencies.

Huntington Beach State Park had no lifeguards near the peak of tourism season.

There are normally as many as five.

Jerry Ives, the coastal region chief for the South Carolina State Parks, says it is an issue that has been hard to rectify.

“We can’t find them,” Ives explained.

Huntington Beach isn’t alone. Many beaches are operating at a fraction of their normal lifeguard workforce throughout Horry County and the Grand Strand even though those beaches are flooded with locals and tourists.

The novel coronavirus is keeping lifeguards from their perches — disrupting both training procedures and available workforce — while the beach has become a haven for people to escape quarantine.

That’s an equation that has left state and private agencies struggling for solutions.

“For us, and for everybody, these are strange times, and something we’ve never had to deal with. Everything we are doing is limited,” Ives added. “It’s a new world and we’re doing the best we can.”

North Myrtle Beach was down at least two dozen lifeguards on its beaches compared with previous years — partially due to a student contracting COVID-19 and shutting down a training class that sent several potential lifeguards into mandatory quarantine.

Lack’s Beach Services, which privately handles lifeguard placement for Horry County and Myrtle Beach, expected to have a full staff of 140 lifeguards this season, mostly from eastern Europe. As of July, the company filled only one-third of those positions — stretching a staff that saw 12 rescues on July 27 alone.

A variety of factors — mostly centered around the coronavirus pandemic — created conditions where lifeguard recruiting methods fell short this season.

At first it was difficult to train lifeguards in South Carolina due to emergency closures, which was compounded by the lack of foreign students — a staple stable that Horry County had drawn on for years — due to certain education visa programs shutting down, shrinking the the talent pool dramatically.

What resulted is a season-long shortage of lifeguards on local beaches — with the season extended three weeks due to the delay in the upcoming school year, slated to start on Sept. 8.

While certification classes have resumed and lifeguards continue to save lives, there simply hasn’t been enough qualified help to match previous staffing levels.

“You may be qualified to be a pool guard, but you’re probably not ready to be an ocean guard,” said Brown, Horry County Police’s beach safety director. “You just can’t step into it.”

Changing pandemic conditions

When the first coronavirus cases were confirmed in South Carolina, sweeping executive orders were issued by Gov. Henry McMaster, including the closure of beaches and pools.

Amid the sudden shutdowns, North Myrtle Beach anticipated that it might have issues with training, mostly due to the lack of foreign student workers on J-1 educational visas. J-1 visas are a work-exchange program that brings in nearly 6,000 international students to work in South Carolina each summer. These students faced obstacles returning or staying in the area, meaning more local lifeguards would be needed than in previous years.

Normally, J-1 students are a consistent workforce in Myrtle Beach, but President Donald Trump upended the lifeguard hiring process by blocking many foreign workers from coming to the United States until 2021.

North Myrtle’s lifeguard coordinator, Donnie Constransitch, said the city had recruited heavily in the past from local high schools, colleges and swimming competitions, which ultimately helped the city prepare for a shortage of lifeguards.

“We anticipated it. We knew summer was coming regardless,” said Constransitch, who is also a lance corporal with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. “We started preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

Despite finding a reprieve with local candidates, North Myrtle Beach would ultimately fall victim to the coronavirus itself, with city spokesperson Pat Dowling indicating that a student tested positive for coronavirus and the entire class had to quarantine for two weeks — further depleting an already makeshift squad of lifeguards.

Thinking ahead

While North Myrtle Beach was able to salvage some of its lineup of lifeguards — with Constransitch calling it “manageable” — some lifeguard agencies did not actively recruit local students, an admitted missed opportunity.

This became a chief contributing factor to the lifeguard shortage, Brown said.

According to Brown, many Grand Strand lifeguard agencies are reliant on foreign workers during summers, as many are athletes from other countries are excellent swimmers and are hired the year before during the fall.

When beach services were preparing for the 2020 season there would have been no way to know the coronavirus pandemic would alter life in the U.S. to this degree.

“We started to rely too heavily on J-1 students because it’s easier. We know they can swim, we know they can be here, we know they can work seven days a week because they want to make as much money as possible,” said Weslyn Lack Chickering, operations manager for Lack’s Beach Services. “We are shifting everything we are doing for next year.”

Any lifeguards hired will most likely have to be from the U.S., with the exception of a few foreign students already here.

While this looks good on paper, Brown says there weren’t enough locals with ocean lifeguarding experience to call on for help in 2020.

Only a percentage of those looking to get certified had the strength and speed necessary to immediately start guarding on the ocean — something that will have to give if the outlook is to change for 2021.

“You may have a group of eight, and all eight may be able to be a pool guard but only four can make a beach guard,” Brown said. “You have to be able to deal with currents, waves and aquatic life. Not every guard that went through the training could be an ocean guard.”

Experience necessary

Lifeguards are a part of public safety operations, but local governments handle their recruitment differently.

According to Brown, training a lifeguard requires basic certifications followed by specialized classes often provided by the employer, like open-water rescue that prepares lifeguards for ocean hazards. Potential guards have to meet certain time and distance challenges to determine if their swimming skills are up to being an ocean guard.

The tactical issue is compounded by the multi-agency approach that is utilized by the various organizations that need lifeguards. North Myrtle Beach still hires its own guards, while Horry County and Myrtle Beach contract theirs out to private beach service companies such as Lack’s.

The state parks system does a mixture of hiring its own guards or outsourcing depending on the park.

Regardless of who the lifeguards go on to work for, many begin the training process with American Red Cross classes in municipally owned swimming pools that were mostly closed when training was set to begin ahead of the tourist season.

Typically, lifeguards do not start work until the tourism season begins near Memorial Day, according to Horry County’s contract with beach service companies.

But before lifeguards get into the water to keep those visitors safe, they must get certified through classes and pool training. Some certifications allow for shallow water guarding, a site specific training for specific attraction’s pools or the full class that qualifies most guards for a job.

Brown worked with Statehouse Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford to contact state agencies to reopen pools for safety staff training ahead of the tourist season.

The S.C. Department of Commerce granted lifeguard training essential status as long as social distancing guidelines were followed.

Curriculum for these classes largely stayed the same, but Brown said some adjustments were made to accommodate social distancing, including reduced class sizes, as well as masks and glove requirements.

By May, the classes had resumed, avoiding an even worse lifeguard shortage. But the issue wasn’t fully resolved.

Finding recently certified lifeguards ready for the ocean isn’t an easy task and requires candidates to display strong swimming skills — something severely lacking heading into the heart of the tourism season.

“You’re dealing with different levels of skills and different mindsets,” Brown said.

Huntington Beach State Park normally puts out advertisements when it plans to hire lifeguards, but faced a situation in which applicants simply couldn’t acquire the certifications because training classes weren’t available.

The park did have a pair of certified guards that were interested in the position, only to never follow up. There were nearly a dozen others who applied, but didn’t meet the qualifications.

“We are not finding the people who are certified. And as the summer goes on it will be more difficult,” Ives said.

Lack’s Beach Service interviewed more than 150 potential lifeguards and couldn’t hire most of them due to qualifications. Many of those who couldn’t be lifeguards were hired to take on non-rescue roles to give lifeguards more time to focus on public safety.

“We advertised the jobs everywhere we could think of,” Chickering said. “I probably have a third of the lifeguards I'd like to have.”

An essential service

Despite the complications this year, there were and will be lifeguards from the local area on most Grand Strand beaches until the tourism season ends in September — as long as beaches are open and the status surrounding the pandemic.

Horry County schools delaying the beginning of the school year to after Labor Day could help local lifeguards work later into the tourist season, Constransitch said.

Beachgoers are still showing up in large numbers and staying later as there are fewer entertainment options in the evening during the pandemic.

Tourists came in force on Memorial Day and hotel occupancy rates remained high before July, when they started to dip. On June 13, for example, local rentals had a 74 percent occupancy rate compared with 81 percent the year before, according to research done by Coastal Carolina University.

Guards were needed to keep those visitors and locals safe — something that has pushed lifeguard agencies to be creative with their assets.

Chickering said her guards and managers are spreading out, moving up and down the beach on ATVs to cover as much ground as possible.

Some days, the guards will require swimmers to come closer to the shore than they would in normal years, to avoid potential problems. The Lack’s staff just can’t afford unnecessary risks right now.

“My guards are spread out. My managers are all on the beach. They’re vital to keeping the summer safe,” Chickering said. “We can’t have an issue in the water. We just can’t.”

Lifeguard crews are also getting help from various resources this season, with the North Myrtle Beach police assisting on more than 24 major ocean rescues in which lives were endangered.

There have been some changes to how guards approach their work to keep them safe from coronavirus, including gloves while speaking with beachgoers and using lifesaving maneuvers that avoid close face-to-face contact in the water.

“You don’t want guards catching any horrible stuff,” Brown said. “They’re going to do what they can with the equipment they have.”

Several guards and supervisors in the area have tested positive for COVID-19, Brown added. While some of them may have gotten the virus outside of work, the guards are often in contact with dozens of beachgoers every day.

But with beaches open, their work remains essential. And despite the potential virus-laden contact, local beachgoers are happy to have the lifeguards on duty.

“That’s a big deal for a tourist area. If there are lifeguards present, it provides a level of confidence for that beach,” said Tyler Watkins, a lifelong surfer and native of Horry County. “The lifeguards make a huge difference. They just do.”

Oceanfront lifeguards working during the summer along the Grand Strand do a range of things, from providing information like water conditions to where aquatic animals have been seen in the water to handling chair and umbrella rentals in Myrtle Beach.

Chickering said her guards are not aiding in chair rentals this year to give them more time to focus on safety.

Tom Gill, a spokesperson with the United States Lifesaving Association, believes beachgoers should check in advance if there will be lifeguards.

“These people wouldn’t go to a city without a police force or firefighters. They shouldn’t be going to beaches without lifeguards and they shouldn’t be swimming in the water when lifeguards aren’t on duty,” Gill said.

Learning from others

Difficulty finding lifeguards wasn’t just a Myrtle Beach problem. Gill said in a regional call of lifeguard service leaders, there was clearly a nationwide shortage largely tied to the reliance on foreign workers.

“There have been issues across the country with so many factors playing into it,” Gill said. “It certainly wasn’t just in Myrtle Beach. It was interesting to hear how many areas are dealing with reduced staff levels due to the J-1 visas.”

Virginia Beach did not have the same recruitment issues that many coastal communities faced. The area surrounding the beach has more than 1 million residents, giving local leaders a huge field to recruit from.

More than 90 percent of Virginia Beach guards are from the U.S.

“We’re not bringing people from out of town. We are not hiring international guards to fill positions,” said Gill, who also works with the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service. “We’re very lucky in that respect and very happy we’ve maintained a very strong staff for this highly irregular summer.”

Gill said better pay, more perks, proper housing conditions and ways to boost morale could help make lifeguarding a desirable job for teens and college students during the summer.

While the current economic conditions might make raises hard, Gill said lifeguards risk their lives every day and deserve community respect.

“The question is always, ‘Is it worth the risk,’” Gill said. “They’re expected to be first responders, but at the end of the day are they being paid like first responders?”