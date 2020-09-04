Myrtle Beach, Horry County closing in on hospitality lawsuit settlement

Horry County and Myrtle Beach leaders are now only steps away from ending the hospitality fee lawsuit that began more than a year ago.

All local municipalities and Horry County have reached a settlement agreement that would let the municipalities keep nearly all the revenue collected within their borders from the 1.5 percent fee.

The two governments sent out a joint-press release that outlined what the agreement means for the future of the fee, if ultimately approved by the court.

“After many months and considerable effort, it gives us great pleasure to announce that Horry County Government, the city of Myrtle Beach and all municipalities involved have reached a settlement agreement in principle to resolve the Hospitality Fee litigation,” the release said.

Myrtle Beach, on behalf of itself and “similarly situated plaintiffs,” sued Horry County in March of 2019 claiming the county was unlawfully collecting the fee within municipal borders.

Since then the two governments have fought over the future of the fee through legal briefings, a South Carolina Supreme Court hearing and more than 20 hours of mediation.

A previous attempt to end the lawsuit failed due in part to Loris and Conway not voting to approve the first settlement. Without every government consenting to the agreement, Horry County could face another lawsuit in the future.

Last month, city and county leaders met to make a second compromise that resulted with Myrtle Beach and Horry County approving an in-principle settlement. All local municipalities then voted to approve it as well.

The details of the settlement were not made public until now. First, the municipalities consent that Horry County has historically had the power to collect the fee and will continue to collect it within their borders. Any other hospitality fees enacted by a municipality since January, 2019 will also be repealed.

Horry County’s 1.5 percent fee was grandfathered into statewide legislation capping these types of fees. If Horry County’s fee came to an end, any replacement would not be able to collect as much revenue.

While the county collects the money, the revenue is proportionately sent back up to the municipality it was collected from, minus a 1 percent administration fee. This means Myrtle Beach will keep the hospitality fee revenue generated within its borders.

Using any of the fee revenue to build I-73, the area’s first interstate, is not a part of the deal. Revenue on the fee must be sent to benefit tourists in some way.

In addition the deal decides what to do with the $19 million mostly collected between 2017 and the summer of 2019 within municipal borders.

Nearly $14.5 million will be divided up and sent back to the municipalities it was collected in, minus some fees and administrative costs.

The court will decide what to do with that other $14.5 million, according to the release. The two governments differ on if any of the fee’s revenue should go to paying legal fees. Horry County leaders do not want any revenue going to the Bar Association.

Both governments must now wait for Circuit Court William Seal Jr. to approve the preliminary settlement and determine what what to do with the other half of the $19 million.

The press release said the court could make its decision before Sept. 16.