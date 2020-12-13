Myrtle Beach grocery store to close soon

MYRTLE BEACH — Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion announced it is closing the grocery store location at 1009 U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach on Dec. 15.
Customers were lined from the front door along the edge of the parking lot to U.S. 501 on Saturday morning to take advantage of last-minute sales before the store closes.
Kelly Powell, media relations specialist for Food Lion, said via email Saturday that Food Lion routinely evaluates its store locations as part of an ongoing effort to best serve its customers.
"While we remain committed to serving our customers in the area, we have made the difficult decision to close this location at 1009 U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.," Powell wrote. "This store will close by December 15. We’ve enjoyed serving our customers at this location and thank them for shopping at Food Lion. We hope customers continue to shop with us at your next closest Food Lion store at 1430 South Kings (Highway)..."
The Food Lion is located in the Tradewinds Plaza and primarily serves the Dunbar community of Myrtle Beach.
The chain announced earlier this year it was purchasing 38 Bi-Lo stores around the state.