Myrtle Beach Grand Amphitheater won't move forward due to resident concerns

CONWAY — The Myrtle Beach Grand Amphitheater was not approved by Horry County Council during the May 18 meeting.
The amphitheater was planned to be built on McKinley Shortcut Road off of S.C. 22.
It is unclear if representatives will try to find a different location to build the amphitheater.
Councilmember Danny Hardee, who represents the district of the proposed amphitheater, asked council not to approve the plans.
Since the beginning of the project, Hardee said he has been keeping track of residents' support and said only about 30 percent of residents were in favor of the amphitheater.
"I represent y'all, it's y'alls decision," Hardee said. "I'm going to have to ask the councilmembers to vote it down."
The amphitheater failed unanimously.
The proposed 76-acre project, with 13 additional acres that developers hoped to add, would have made it the fifth-largest amphitheater in the country, said Marvin Heyd, a representative for the land.
Close to 21,000 people would be be able to fill the theatre with concerts going on from 7-10 p.m.
The amphitheater would have brought 20 full-time workers and 400 part-time workers to Horry County.
Horry County resident Chad Caton said while he likes a good concert like everyone else, he is concerned about infrastructure.
Caton pointed out where the nearest fire department was to the area, and if it would be able to handle the large mass of people in an emergency.
The nearest fire station to the location is close to two miles away on S.C. 905.
"Seems like it's always about zoning," Caton said. "I challenge all of you to take the time — and forget zoning for a minute — and let's really get down to infrastructure.
"So that we can grow as a community and keep Horry County exactly what it is, the best county in the state."