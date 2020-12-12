Myrtle Beach gives first OK to downtown construction project at special Saturday meeting

MYRTLE BEACH — The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance at a special meeting Saturday to move forward with construction plans to improve three properties downtown as part of an overall plan to rejuvenate the dilapidated area.

The move helped the city secure a $1,872,000 bid for the project by contractor Mashburn Construction that was extended at the 11th hour to allow city council to discuss it. The bid was half a million dollars less than the next lowest bid, said City Manager John Pedersen.

Council will need to give the ordinance a second reading to make the lease-agreement official.

Special meetings are rare for the Myrtle Beach City Council, so when one was called for a Saturday morning before council was scheduled to discuss a replacement for the retiring Pedersen, it raised some concern. Pedersen said the city received bids for the work at 505, 507 and 509 Ninth Avenue — all vacant buildings — in August. The city then tried to configure a financing structure that would involve the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation and the city and would allow Mashburn to take advantage of tax credits for helping restore historic buildings.

The work will be paid for using property taxes, but once the properties are sold the revenue will be returned to the city’s bank account.

When forming the structure took longer than expected, Mashburn called the city Wednesday to inform them that the more than $1.8 million bid, which had already been extended once, could not be extended again due to rising costs associated with the plan.

Pedersen said the city needed to call the special meeting because the bid expired at 11:59 p.m. Friday, but Mashburn officials agreed to extend the expiration date to Monday.

Council voted 4-3 to approve the plan, with council members Jackie Hatley, Phil Render and Mike Lowder being the “no” votes.

Some council members were concerned about agreeing to the terms of improving the properties in the midst of the COVID crisis, fearing the city would commit to making the improvements only to wait until the economy improved.

Render, who, like most other council members, supports the overall plan to improve the downtown, but he was uncertain about the timing of the project.

“My concern is the post-COVID retail and commercial real estate demand,” Render said. “In other words, will there be a demand for retail and commercial space? And nobody can answer that… I’m just trying to do my part to figure out whether the timing is correct.”

Pedersen said during the nearly one-hour presentation and discussion that it is important for council to consider the overall scope of trying to improve the downtown.

“I think there’s a natural tendency to think about this as strictly businesses,” he said. “But, I think the takeaway from the development plan is that what you’re trying to do here is change the nature of an entire section of Myrtle Beach.”

The plans are a part of a slew of redevelopment plans being created in the final weeks of Pedersen’s tenure with the city. Pedersen is slated to retire when his successor is picked, and council members met in executive session Saturday to identify the possible candidates.

A new city manager will likely be identified in the early months of the coming year.

In recent months the city approved a partnership with One Grand Strand, a group of private investors looking to assist the city in creating a thriving downtown area that will be attractive to young professionals looking for a new place to call home.

Also, the oceanfront redevelopment district was expanded to connect it to the arts and innovation district. This will potentially give the city millions in extra revenue for redevelopment projects.

These projects are using a combination of revenue generation strategies including a Tax Increment Financing plan and Municipal Improvement District. The Ninth Avenue projects hope that the sale of the building will cover the costs.

Councilman Gregg Smith said aside from the financial terms of the agreement, he felt the time was right.

“The biggest thing here is we have a chance to fix up an area of the city that has needed a whole lot of attention for years and years," he said. “I think if we miss this opportunity and don’t approve it, we’re going to be back here next year.”