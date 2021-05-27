Myrtle Beach firefighters could see large salary increase; budget set to increase by 35%

MYRTLE BEACH — Firefighters could expect a pay raise starting July 1, as the city of Myrtle Beach takes a key step in finalizing its 2021-2022 budget.

The new pay bump could lead Myrtle Beach firefighters' salaries above other municipalities in the area. Starting salaries would go from $35,819 annually to $43,005. The maximum salary would raise to $73,757 annually.

Horry County's entry-level salary for a county firefighter is $36,743.

The exact amount Myrtle Beach firefighters would make depends on their level of training and experience. The proposed budget states firefighters/EMTs could make between $43,005 and $66,757, while firefighter/paramedics could make $50,005 to $73,757.

This new salary increase could make positions more competitive in an area plagued with long-response times and staffing shortages among 911 operators, Renee Hardwick, department head for Horry County's 911 center confirmed in a public safety meeting last month.

The pay increases will cost about $711,004 annually, as all firefighters below the new salary would move to a starting salary of $43,005 on July 1.

Under the proposed budget, Myrtle Beach will also be adding 10 new police officers: six patrol and four special operations. In addition to the new police staff, the city hopes to add a chief innovation officer, a chief diversity officer, and a sewer superintendent.

Myrtle Beach proposed final budget comes in at $292 million, which is close to a 35 percent increase from last year.

"At (the budget) retreat (the budget) was $231 million," Chief Financial Officer Michelle Shumpert said. "The increase of $60.7 million is attributable to a number of things."

The significant jump in Myrtle Beach's budget comes from an increase in capital projects, including $28 million to improve water and sewer, $14.4 million to art and innovation projects, and close to $6 million to work on projects boardwalk and Ocean Boulevard.

Myrtle Beach also had to adjust its budget as the city expected to receive $12.9 million from the American Rescue Plan; instead, they got $7.9 million, with up to $1.8 million planned to give city employees a bonus.

Spokesperson Mark Kruea confirmed the city is working on getting full-time city employees a one-time, 3-percent bonus.

Along with the bonus, non-police city staff will be receiving a 3-percent salary increase in January 2022 if the new budget passes. The Myrtle Beach Police Department staff will receive a 4-percent increase.

Property taxes, solid waste fees and the rates for recreation, sports tourism and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center would not rise, but stormwater and water and sewage rates could.

Single-family home stormwater fees would increase about $1.38 a month, or $16.50 a year. And water and sewer rates are planned to raise about $1.96 a month.

The biggest jumps come at a 67.3 percent increase of the connection fee or impact fee for water and sewer rates, which is pretty much the price someone would have to pay when first installing water or sewer to an area. The original water fee is $1,134 and could jump up to $2,303, a more than 100 percent increase. Sewer rates would go from $1,547 to $2,183, a 41.1 percent increase.

While a significant jump in price, Myrtle Beach would still be behind some areas like Mount Pleasant, Charleston and North Myrtle Beach whose total connection costs are above $6,000 — with Myrtle Beach's proposed total cost around $4,486, according to spreadsheet provided by the city of Myrtle Beach.

City council passed the budget for its first reading on May 25, and it will have to pass its second reading before July 1.