Myrtle Beach could get first 7-Eleven in years at same intersection as a planned Bojangles'

MYRTLE BEACH — The city's Community Appearance Board will hear a proposal this week for conceptual plans to build the city's first 7-Eleven convenience store it has seen in years.
The design calls for a 4,200-square-foot facility with 16 pump gas stations at the intersection of 82nd Parkway and North Kings Highway.
The Irving, Texas-based company operates, franchises or licenses more than 73,000 stores worldwide. Its new ventures have been what the company calls Evolution Stores, which includes quick-serve restaurant options as well as its regular convenience store amenities.
A message left at its corporate offices was not immediately returned May 3.
The 7-Eleven is part of bigger plans to develop that intersection. A 3,127-square-foot Bojangles' restaurant with a drive-thru and 4,260-square-foot dental office are also planned at 82nd Parkway.
The city's Community Appearance Board meets Thursday to discuss the development plans.
