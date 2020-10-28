Myrtle Beach considering oceanfront redevelopment plan expansion to include new projects

The city of Myrtle Beach could expand its special oceanfront redevelopment tax district to grow the list of future improvement projects the city may take on for decades to come.

If successful, the move will allow for the city to undertake new capital improvement projects in the city’s oceanfront redevelopment area like a museum, repurposing properties in disarray or general public infrastructure improvements. It will ultimately move the arts and innovation district into the oceanfront redevelopment TIF district.

“What happens in the downtown area is critical to the reputation of the entire community,” Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said as to the merits of expanding the district. “If something negative happens in another area of the city or county, it does not get the attention downtown does.”

City council considered the first reading of an ordinance that would expand the “TIF district,” which allows for new properties to be developed and potentially adds up to $258 million over time in needed redevelopment money. No decisions were made, and little debate was had at the time. The council will take the matter back up at an upcoming workshop.

One reason the council didn’t move forward with the plan was in hopes of having the new Myrtle Beach city manager on board. Currently, Pedersen expects to retire soon and is essentially employed on a week-by-week basis until the new candidate is hired.

A “TIF district” is the area that uses Tax Increment Financing, or a TIF, to draw money for redevelopment projects in that area. A TIF earmarks the extra tax dollars that result from new development increasing property values within the city to pay for even more redevelopment. Taxes don’t inherently increase under this plan, neither does the city take on any additional debt at this time.

“If you amend this plan, it simply allows those projects to be funded one day,” said Mike Shelton, Myrtle Beach finance director.

A simpler way to describe a TIF is to draw a graph with a flat line representing what a property currently pays in taxes — that is the set base amount of money the city will take for its general fund and it will not change once the TIF expansion is approved. As property values and taxes increase over time, a second line appears on the graph increasing over time representing the new taxable revenue. The difference between the increasing line and the flat line is the amount of money the city takes for redevelopment uses.

“The taxes are the same, the uses are different,” Pedersen said.

Myrtle Beach created its oceanfront redevelopment district in 2008 with the intent of turning dilapidated properties into new businesses. The idea is to allow the success of the program to pay for the redevelopment.

This tax strategy was used to build The Market Commons and Broadway at the Beach. This current project, unlike previous ones, will not have participation from Horry County Schools or government.

A potential trade off is a loss of money in other government coffers as the TIF takes dollars that would otherwise be sent to the general fund. Shelton said while there is a balance that needs to be struck as to ensure the TIF produces redevelopment money without causing budget shortfall elsewhere.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Shelton explained, adding that the current proposal was deliberately chosen with these considerations in mind.

If approved, this ordinance would increase the size of the TIF district by 285 acres. The new boundaries of the TIF will go from 6th Avenue South to 21st Avenue N, and for the most part is between Kings Highway and the ocean. Pedersen said the total district is about 5 percent of the population.

So moving forward, properties within this district will stay pay the same taxes as other city residents, but any increases in taxable property will now be used for downtown redevelopment.

Additional funds from the TIF could be used to fund boardwalk extensions, a museum, improvements to a city hall and to further beautify the downtown area. Completing these projects will likely take decades and further approval from city council. Currently, the plans do not require imminent domain rights to be used.

“These are all projects the city hopes to have done over 20, if not 30 years. They’re consistent with the downtown master plan,” Shelton said. “This plan does not obligate the city to any financing. That would have to be done by two readings... Amending this plan simply allows for additional projects to be considered.”

Pedersen added that the TIF proposal does not affect the city’s ability to bond other projects outside of the district.

Given the county and school district are not participating, the city will likely need to pursue other revenue streams like bonding, or taking on debt, to fund projects. If a future city council chooses to issue debt to pay for a future project, it’ll require another vote and public hearing.

The city is also considering changes to its public parking system to allow for more money to repay any loan interest incurred while building out oceanfront redevelopment properties.

“There is really, however, no real change of how we use the funds,” Pedersen said. “In the past the funds have been first used to cover the cost of the parking manager itself. That takes a little less than half the money... the rest goes to support downtown projects.”

Both changes to the TIF and parking system will be debated at an upcoming workshop meeting.