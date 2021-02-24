Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum is a symbol of education in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH — Situated right off Mr. Joe White Avenue is a building full of history, lessons to be learned and heirlooms of the past from the city’s historically Black neighborhood.

Photos, desks and even the original doors from the Myrtle Beach Colored School can be found inside the museum — a building inspired by the original school that was established in 1932. The school was a 6-room frame building similar to the Rosenwald school-building style. Members of the community helped to raise money for the construction of the school, with no help from the county or state.

This year, the museum celebrates its 15th anniversary.

It was a time where school was an extension of church and most teachers were also Sunday school teachers, said Cookie Goings, the city’s director of neighborhood services.

Years later, the city wanted to create a museum to honor the school that educated residents who lived in the area of the city, known as the Booker T. Washington community. Though it took 20 years to bring it to reality and the sale of many cookbooks produced by the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center Committee, in 2006, the former students finally had the graduation they never had before.

Goings’ mother, Mary Canty, was one of those graduates.

“It was just a beautiful thing,” Goings said. “The coming together of everybody.”

By the 1940s, large amounts of money were being spent on repairs to the school, which led to Carver Training School being built and opened in 1953. The school was at the corner of Dunbar Street and 10th Avenue North, now known as Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Notable names from the start of the school are the Rev. Andrew Stackhouse, the school’s first principal, and Emma Burrage, who began teaching English in 1944. Both of their photos are in the museum in a room replicated to look like the original school’s classrooms.

Timeline of education progressing in Myrtle Beach

The first two places where Black children were taught in Myrtle Beach in the early 1900s were Sandy Grove Baptist Church and Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church.

According to information in the museum, 12 percent of every dollar spent on education in South Carolina went to schools for African American children in 1911, while 88 percent went to schools for white children.

By the 1930s, the Myrtle Beach Colored School opened and was the first school for African American children in the area.

Whittemore High School, 15 miles away in Conway, opened in 1945 and was the closest high school for African American students. Goings noted U.S. 501 did not exist at this time, which caused students to have to travel through Georgetown to get to the high school. Many students had to live with family members in Conway to be able to attend high school, she said.

In 1965, Myrtle Beach High School was the first high school in Horry County to integrate — this was 11 years after racial segregation in schools was established to be unconstitutional.

Representing history today

According to the city, former students of the school were adamant that the name of the school would not be changed when the building was re-created, and former students did not want to re-write history.

The museum — which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — accepts donations, as well as heirlooms representing the past, like hairdryers, shoe pulls and wooden desks. Goings said the museum is now in search of a potbelly stove.

Now, Goings said she feels honored to be part of the past her mother experienced, educating people about segregation and what the education system was like in Horry County.

“Even though they went through stuff, they still wanted everything for their children,” Goings said. “It’s made me strive for unity and peace. They believed that unity and peace and a better day was coming for the children and their descendants.

“It’s so much better, but it can also be a whole lot better.”