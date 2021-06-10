Myrtle Beach business owners, worker indicted; accused of defrauding foreign workers

MYRTLE BEACH — Several Myrtle Beach business owners, managers and workers were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday, accused of defrauding workers outside of the United States.
Raja Imran Younas, Syed Rehan Naqvi and Jessica Voight are accused of devising a fraudulent scheme that consisted of submitting false and fraudulent visa petitions but also mispresenting the positions, duties, rates of pay, working conditions and living conditions to collect “unauthorized and improper fees from aliens seeking H-2B nonimmigrant visas,” according to the indictment just unsealed.
According to the indictment, the "conspirators would and did use separate accounts in order to pay employees differently based on their current nonimmigration or alien status in the United States."
It is also alleged that, despite promising the workers full-time work, the conspirators provided less than full-time work and consistently paid the workers less than the amount states in the workers’ contracts and in the applications the defendants submitted to the United States Department of Labor and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Prosecutors said it has been a multi-year investigation with more than a dozen victims so far, and there could be additional arrests.
The maximum penalty the defendants could receive is 20 years in jail.
