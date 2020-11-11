Myrtle Beach Bowl to bring 'significant' exposure to area during traditionally slow tourism period

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach is preparing for its time in the spotlight during the most viewed two-week period on ESPN this year — the bowl season.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s partnership with ESPN Events ensures Myrtle Beach will be in the name — hence the Myrtle Beach Bow — and logo of the event, regardless of whether they find a corporate title sponsor, providing Myrtle Beach name exposure now through the entire bowl week season, said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the chamber.

“Additional hard assets include 30-second commercial(s), a welcome message, in-game features, opening and closing TV billboards, Myrtle Beach scenic in and out of breaks, and countless audio mentions and on-air graphics,” Riordan said. “The exposure will be significant.”

Organizers of the Myrtle Beach Bowl are hoping to have 5,000 people in Brooks Stadium for the game, which includes fans, players and personnel, said Rachel Quigley, executive director of the event.

Quigley said two local hotels have been selected for the teams, based on specific criteria, such as the number of rooms available and meeting room space.

“Fans traveling for the game will be encouraged to stay at our many properties throughout the area that offer a variety of amenities to fit their needs,” Quigley said.

An estimated direct spend, or financial impact on the area, is unknown as of yet.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is set for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Brooks Stadium.

The bowl will feature teams from NCAA Division I football conferences, Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference, and the teams will be picked based on final regular season records. This is the first time South Carolina will have its own bowl game.

“In addition to the exposure the destination will receive through the broadcast and the business that will be generated during a traditionally slower season for our area, this ability to create new visitors to the destination was a key factor in bringing the event to the Grand Strand,” Riordan said. “The bowl conferences – MAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA – all align with our key target markets as a destination.”