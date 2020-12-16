Myrtle Beach Bowl organizers to rely on social media, website to draw fans to inaugural bowl

CONWAY — As the clock continued to wind down to the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl, organizers were waiting late last week to find out which universities they were going to have to quickly market to so the stands at Brooks Stadium had a chance to somewhat fill up.

There was a time when Coastal Carolina University could have very well played in Brooks Stadium’s first bowl game, which will be broadcast on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21, but CCU went ahead and secured its seat in the Sun Belt Championship.

That leaves room for 5,000 unknowns, with room for some locals, to watch the bowl game in Conway. Toss in the fact that first-year bowl games don’t always draw the highest profile teams coupled with the COVID pandemic, and the road to the state’s first bowl game will be an uphill one.

Organizers are relying on social media and its website to draw fans from the out-of-market teams.

“This year is certainly unlike any other, and looks much different from a normal bowl year, especially with the limited number of tickets available for our game,” said Rachel Quigley, executive director of the Myrtle Beach Bowl. “We continue to promote the game through our website and social media channels to fans of all potential participating teams.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Quigley is hopeful 2021 will be a year where the Myrtle Beach Bowl can operate on all cylinders.

“This is definitely a story I’d like to circle back on next year when we hopefully can have a stadium full of fans from both teams, football fans from out of town and people in our own community,” she said.

Jonathan Paris, executive director of sports tourism for Visit Myrtle Beach, an arm of the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, said the bowl, even with the unknowns, should still have a decent impact locally.

“The 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl, even in a year where the game will be operated under a capacity limit and will also include a shortened bowl week, will still have an estimated economic impact of just over $1 million to the community,” Paris said. “This does not include the exposure and value of the game, broadcast live on ESPN which will include scenic shots of the Grand Strand in and out of commercials and Visit Myrtle Beach commercial spots.”