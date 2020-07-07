Myrtle Beach begins search for new administrator as Pedersen plans to retire this year

MYRTLE BEACH — City Manager John Pedersen plans to retire this year, and the city launched a search for his replacement this week.

Pedersen has served as the city’s top employee since November 2014. His contract expires in November. He hopes to leave by the end of 2020 but is flexible on when he will finally depart.

“I turned 66 in May and I am just ready to retire," he said. "I’m not looking for another job opportunity.”

Georgia-based Slavin Management Consultants began interviewing City Council members and city staff to see what qualities to look for in a potential hire.

In Myrtle Beach, the City Council sets the rules and regulations. The city manager takes those directives to city staff for implementation.

“The city manager is the CEO of the city,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

There isn’t a set deadline for when a finalist will be announced. Bethune said the ideal candidate will be determined by priorities set by staff and council.

Those interviews and the number of candidates will determine when the city hopes to identify finalists. Once finalists are identified, the public will be informed about who is still being considered before a decision is made.

For Bethune, a potential candidate needs to be as open to new ideas and supported by staff as Pedersen was during his tenure.

“John is going to be hard to replace. He puts his whole heart into everything he does,” she said.

Pedersen came to Myrtle Beach in 2002 from Durham, N.C., to serve as the assistant city manager. In 2014 he was promoted to the top post in city government.

He oversees more than 900 employees citywide.

Pedersen’s departure comes during a time of change for Myrtle Beach, the Grand Strand and Horry County. Thousands of new residents are moving into the area and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic shows the region’s vulnerabilities being so reliant on just the tourism industry.

Helping council complete the downtown development master plan and diversify the economy should be top priorities for a new manager, Pedersen said.

This includes ensuring progress is made for planned downtown renovations, bringing in new industries and creating jobs for young professionals to move into the city. Pedersen hopes that if City Council and staff continue doing their jobs for the years to come, the public will see noticeable differences in the city.

“The next 20 years are going to be pivotal for the city as whole,” he said. “We are evolving away from exclusively a resort community to a full city that is near the ocean.”

Pedersen hopes to stay in Myrtle Beach after his retirement help the area through volunteering.