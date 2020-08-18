Myrtle Beach-area schools, colleges spend hundreds of thousands on PPE

Colleges and public K-12 schools across Horry and Georgetown counties are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to install personal protective equipment on campuses amid the coronavirus pandemic as students are set to begin a new academic year in the coming weeks.

Expenses for extra safety measures to help prevent the spread of the virus will be allotted from CARES stimulus funding, and $10 million will be distributed to 70 of the state’s school districts for PPE.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Aug. 10 that $10 million will be distributed to school districts from the state’s COVID-19 response reserve account for supplies including masks, shields, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

Horry and Georgetown counties were both included in the list of school districts to receive supplies.

Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College began installing safety measures to help prevent the spread of the virus in the spring.

CCU spent nearly $522,000 on PPE, about $78,000 on sanitation stations, and $11,200 on signage and stickers, said Martha Hunn, CCU’s spokesperson. The university installed 500 sanitation stations across campus, she said.

The Student Housing Foundation provided the CCU with $131,238 to purchase 36,000 masks with the Chanticleers logo. Each student, faculty and staff member were given two masks, Hunn said, and the remaining 12,000 masks are being sold to the public to help pay for COVID-19-related issues.

The university intends to apply for reimbursement funds through FEMA and the CARES Act funding sources, Hunn said. The university has gone to extensive measures to let the public know how it will return to campus with its Comeback Plan — a series of daily videos on how campus will operate amid the pandemic.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Classes begin this week at CCU and Aug. 24 at HGTC, with both campuses planning to have instruction delivered mostly online.

HGTC installed a range of PPE from plexi-glass shields to signage to encourage social distancing, costing $200,000, said HGTC spokesperson Nicole Hyman.

Horry County Schools and Georgetown County School District are set to begin school Sept. 8. Students in Georgetown County will begin online, while HCS has not made a decision on how instruction will be delivered at the start of the academic year.

Georgetown County School District originally budgeted $700,000 for PPE, said GCSD Executive Director for Food Service and Procurement Brent Streett. The S.C. Department of Education provided $500,000 for the district, he said.

GCSD requested items including gloves, safety goggles, masks for children and adults, and plexi-glass guards.

“The district has also purchased Clorox 360 Electorstatic Sprayers for every school along with the Clorox 360 solution to use to keep school spaces sanitized,” Streett said in an email to the Post and Courier. “We have ordered several types of floor graphics and wall graphics to promote social distancing in the schools as well.”

Horry County Schools did not provide its cost for PPE after repeated attempts by the Post and Courier to obtain the information.