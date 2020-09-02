Myrtle Beach area school counselors stress importance of mental health

Parents going through a divorce, students losing a loved one, or maybe even something as simple as an argument with a friend — these are the traumas that students face on a daily basis, many needing to turn to a mentor or counselor to get them through the tough times.

But how does that work when the coronavirus pandemic has taken away students’ ability to simply drop by their favorite teacher’s classroom for a quick chat or their school counselor’s office whose door is always open to talk?

What is the solution when even professional outlet such as the short-staffed Waccamaw Center for Mental Health has seen a 50 percent increase in patient intake since March?

This is what Grand Strand school counselors face as school reopens — both in higher education and K-12.

Counselors have been tasked with increasing ways students can access services to help with depression, anxiety and stress from a distance — as many campuses have started their school years with a virtual campus, awaiting a potential return to the physical classroom that reintroduces the social interaction many students crave.

Students are now faced with having to be more intentional and proactive about setting up a virtual meeting with a school psychologist.

Coastal Leadership Academy, a Socastee-area public charter high school under Erskine College, has hired a non-profit mental health organization for students, teachers and parents, said Jean Hungerpiller, CLA’s guidance counselor.

“All of this isolation is very concerning,” she said, adding the age group of students she works with is susceptible to depression. “Teachers are stressed out, too, and so are the parents. I feel like we are being real proactive by providing those services.”

Students, whether learning from a distance or in person, will be placed in a “crew” group with leaders who will monitor students throughout the year, making sure they are logging into class and doing stress relief exercises, Hungerpiller said.

“We have a lot of different people who are staying in contact with the students,” she said.

The school plans to dedicate the first two weeks of school to make sure students are comfortable and proficient in accessing their classes. Students were given the choice to do virtual, hybrid or totally in person this school year.

More than 16,700 students across public schools in Horry and Georgetown counties have enrolled in totally virtual learning, which requires a semester-long commitment.

Horry County Schools has 13,377 of its 45,000 students enrolled in the district’s virtual program. The school district is also offering a hybrid model that will be determined based on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control COVID-19 disease activity report that categorizes counties by low, medium or high spread.

Georgetown County School District had 3,349 students as of Aug. 24 enrolled in the district’s all-virtual program, said GCSD spokesperson Ray White. GCSD has nearly 8,900 students enrolled for the upcoming academic year, with the highest number of students enrolled virtually at Georgetown High School, according to GCSD data.

GCSD plans to start the academic year virtually on Sept. 8.

Guidance counselors, school psychologists and other mental health staff will be available to support students and staff during the pandemic. GCSD psychologists and counselors began offering telecounseling after schools closed months early at the end of last academic year due to COVID-19.

Students in the brick-and-mortar instruction program will receive telecounseling while the district is in the remote phase, said Emma Wheeler, GCSD psychologist for Waccamaw Middle and High schools.

Wheeler said she was initially nervous when starting telecounseling last school year because it was something new to get used to, but the switch was smoother than she expected.

“I quickly realized my students were born into a culture where virtual communication was the norm, so it was not much of an adjustment for them to receive counseling through videochat,” she said.

Wheeler quickly discovered advantages of telecounseling, which she said were students being able to show their home and favorite belongings, as well as introduce her to their siblings and pets.

“I was also easily able to video chat with parents before or after my student’s session to get their perspective on how the student was doing, answer questions and address any concerns,” she said.

It is essential, Wheeler said, that schools’ staff let students know they are important to the staff members and that the staff is invested in their well-being, learning and futures.

“If a child can do well, they will,” Wheeler said. “If a child isn’t successful in virtual learning, it’s important families and schools work together to find out why and provide the appropriate support for the student to succeed.

“We hope to be able to provide face-to-face counseling to these students, if and when it is determined safe to do so,” Wheeler said. “Students in the virtual program with counseling services, can continue to receive telecounseling for the remainder of the school year.”

Last year, teachers reported some students did not remain in contact with school officials for learning and counseling. However this year, the district said this year will be different.

Within the first few months of closing schools, teachers were directed to reach out to their students and contact by emails, phone calls, texts, digital platforms, and lastly, home visits, according to Executive Director of Special Service Michael Caviris.

He said that if school staff couldn’t reach students, they were directed to share those names with school guidance, RBHS counselors, psychologists and school administrators so that they may best communicate with them.

“This group was able to at times contact family members or close friends,” Caviris said.

When it comes to younger children, they may be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus because most younger children need hands-on teaching and others have no choice but to attend school because of their parents' work schedule, said Melissa Fulton, a parent and counselor at Divine Destiny Counseling & Consulting in Andrews.

“Each student is different, each individual is different,” Fulton said. “However, there are various factors that need to be considered...It just depends on the individual and the child.”

Fulton added students with ADHD and behavioral issues “may struggle a bit.”

To better help those she serves, Fulton has started to offer Telehealth and other virtual services for both parents and students.

“I know the stress that can be on not only the students, but the parents as well,” Fulton said.

High alert for higher education

Sarah Lozier-Laiola, Coastal Carolina University professor of digital culture, has undergone training to be a mentor to faculty members to help ease their stress and anxiety with teaching online courses. Lozier-Laiola, as well as other professors on campus, has added a section to her syllabus to remind students to take care of their mental health, as well as their physical health.

“Maintaining your mental and physical health should always be your number one priority while at school,” Lozier-Laiola’s syllabus reads. “However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is even more important to draw attention to. I will do everything I can in this class to help you prioritize both your physical AND mental health…”

There are many challenges with online learning and the pandemic depending on the student and professor, said Dr. Elizabeth Carter, director of CCU’s Livewell Office.

“This is literally a whole new world,” she said. “Self care does need to look a little different than it maybe has in the past.”

She said students being unable to socialize because of social distancing guidelines could be a barrier for some students. The university is offering telemental health appointments to any student in need of the service.

Carter said it’s important for students and faculty to remember to take breaks, exercise and have a routine.

Coastal Carolina University is launching We Will, a public health campaign to share guidelines, information about the pandemic and how students are stepping up to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“At this point, we kind of all know what we should be doing, but it’s hard,” Carter said.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College has several initiatives in place to help with the mental health of students as they are learning online. The college has a licensed counselor on staff who provides in-person and virtual services to students, said HGTC spokesperson Nicole Hyman.

“Students have varied needs,” Hyman said. “We not only provide the mental health counseling, but also help students understand the resources that are available to assist them in meeting their basic needs.”