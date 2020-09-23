Myrtle Beach-area organizations step in to help teachers, students during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges — and more work — for both teachers and parents, and local organizations are stepping up to offer a helping hand with reading and educational initiatives.

Some local organizations are faced with building new programs that are virtual, in turn assisting parents, students and teachers with new ways of instructional options for K-12 students.

The Freedom Readers, a nonprofit in Surfside Beach, has created a virtual Reading Lab for students from kindergarten to 5th grade. The 8-week program allows students in Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties the chance to meet with a tutor once a week by phone or video call to strengthen their reading skills, said Paula Caruso, Freedom Readers spokesperson. The nonprofit is also offering a new bilingual tutoring program.

“They hear the English language so much when they go to school,” Caruso said. “We know these kids are missing out on important classroom time that helps develop these skills.”

Caruso said the program is in need of more scholars, a term they use for students in the program. The first step to enrolling is an assessment with Dr. Tracy Bailey, founder of Freedom Readers, and then students are given a reading prescription to help with their reading skills and proficiency, Caruso said. Parents and guardians may reach out to Freedom Readers by emailing tracy@freedomreaders.org, calling 843-331-8526 or signing up online at https://freedomreaders.org/.

Students in public schools along the Grand Strand began a new year Sept. 8, virtually in Georgetown County and with the hybrid option in Horry County, as well as a totally virtual option in both counties. Less options for afterschool activities are now available due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Noticing teachers were going to have an increase in work in the upcoming school year due to COVID-19, Santee Cooper’s Educational Programs department created a portal for K-12 teachers where they can find online activities that line up with curriculum standards set by grade, said Brandy Incorvia, administrator of educational programs with Santee Cooper.

“We thought we had to do something for these teachers,” Incorvia said. The site is broken down by grade levels and offers activities including virtual escape rooms, web quests and review games.

Incorvia and Anna Strickland, who both work in the educational programs department, are former teachers who sympathized with teachers working during the pandemic.

“We wanted to do something to enhance what they are already doing and make their lives easier. We know that they are working double and triple time this year,” Incorvia said.

When it comes to art education, the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum in Myrtle Beach quickly shifted gears after the pandemic caused closures throughout the area in the spring.

“During hard times, I think it’s especially important to stay creative. We don’t know how long this is going to last,” said Tracey Roode, curator of education at the museum.

The art museum is offering virtual art tutorials for kids of all ages, virtual library programs and a virtual Mommy and Me class. Programs for youth, and adults, may be found on the museum’s website.