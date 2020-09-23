Myrtle Beach-area medical expansions to provide focus for students in healthcare

As chair of the Department of Health Sciences at Coastal Carolina University, Fredanna McGough takes pride in the department being responsive to students’ needs.

Now that four area hospitals announced proposed expansions that could bring more than 80 new hospital beds to the Grand Strand, McGough is excited about the job placement opportunities that will keep their graduates local.

“Does it change our trajectory? It doesn’t change it, but it does provide a focus for students,” McGough said. “In the last few years, a lot of students are interested in pre-health professions. They’re interested in going into these clinical fields. We developed a concentration in public health to be able to provide for that pre-health profession component for students, so they can get in their chemistry and biology classes and medical terminology classes.

“We provide the foundational support, in terms of students who are interested in doing that, but we also enable students to actually go out and work in the field as soon as they graduate with an undergraduate degree. I think we are definitely responsive to our students’ needs, but I also think we’ve been good at being able to collaborate with different organizations so that people know what our students can provide and we do that through our internship program (with Tidelands Health). We have been working with Horry-Georgetown, especially the nursing program, and we’re definitely exploring more opportunities with Horry-Georgetown so that their two-year degree students can come to Coastal.”

The expansions at Conway Medical Center Carolina Forest, Tidelands Health Carolina Bays and McLeod Health Carolina Forest are projected to bring 349 jobs in the medical and healthcare field, as well as administrative and support staff, according to the certificate of need applications filed with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and obtained by The Post and Courier. That number is projected to grow to 655 by 2026, according to the applications.

Just The Facts Projected Jobs in Expansion Plans Hospital 2023 2024 2025 2026 CMC-Carolina Forest 206 293 312 N/A McLeod-Carolina Forest N/A 129 145 167 Tidelands-Caro. Bays 143 159 176 N/A *Jobs include medical staff, healthcare staff, administrative and support (security, housekeeping etc.) - Source: Certificates of Need filed with SC DHEC

A review of current openings at each facility last week shows there are more than 360 job openings combined at all facilities in Horry County — a blend of careers ranging from chief medical officer and registered nurses to nutrition ambassador and clinical diet assistant.

Each medical group must file with DHEC a certificate of need. Conway Medical Center filed a certificate of need to transfer 50 beds to a new hospital that, if approved, will be built on International Drive in Carolina Forest. CMC Carolina Forest plans to offer women’s health services, surgical, emergency, cancer care, orthopedics and imaging. The new Conway hospital in Carolina Forest will cost about $150 million and will create more than 250 new jobs.

McLeod Health is requesting to build a four-story, $56 million hospital with 48 beds near its current outpatient buildings at International Drive and S.C. 31.

Tidelands Health requested to build a 36-bed, $77 million hospital in southern Horry County. If approved, it will be located at S.C. 31 and S.C. 707 in the Socastee community.

According to DHEC, each applicant must justify, through patient origin and other data, the need for a new hospital at the chosen site and the potential adverse impact a new hospital at the chosen site could have on the existing hospitals in the service area.

“No additional hospital will be approved unless it is a general hospital and will provide: a. A 24-hour emergency services department that meets the requirements to be a Level III emergency service... b. Inpatient medical services to both surgical and non-surgical patients; and c. Medical and surgical services on a daily basis within at least six of the major diagnostic categories as recognized by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” DHEC’s website states. “Any applicant for a new hospital must provide a written commitment that the facility will accept Medicare and Medicaid patients and that unreimbursed services for indigent and charity patients are provided at a percentage that meets or exceeds other hospitals in the service area.”

Tiffany Keys, chief nursing officer at Grand Strand Health, acknowledged that the Grand Strand continues to grow rapidly, and added that Grand Strand is breaking ground on its Carolina Forest free-standing ER later this year.

“As a member of the HCA Healthcare network, Grand Strand Health is able to attract talented colleagues from across the country,” Keys said. “While there is a nursing shortage nationwide, we have access to qualified nurses through the Galen College of Nursing, a well-respected nursing school owned by HCA Healthcare.”

Galen College of Nursing has five nationwide locations from as far north as Ohio to Florida.

Tidelands Health relies on partnerships it has with colleges and universities in South Carolina, including Coastal Carolina University.

“Manpower and employee-partner resources are always paramount in anything that you do with healthcare,” said Bruce Bailey, president and CEO of Tidelands Health. “We’ll have a manpower plan for this new hospital that we’ll start working on quickly. We’ve had great relationships over the years with Horry-Georgetown Technical College, with CCU, with MUSC Health. We’ll lean on those relationships and work with them to make sure we’re training up the workforce that we need -- from hopefully some local folks training up from high school and college and come back to work for Tidelands Health and meet that need.”

Just The Facts Population Projections Horry County 2018 Population 2024 Population Under 18 61,715 66,785 18-64 200,001 230,755 Over 65 82,431 126,340 Total 344,147 423,880 Georgetown County 2018 Population 2024 Population Under 18 11,438 10,510 18-64 33,521 32,350 Over 65 17,290 20,810 Total 62,249 63,670 The population data set forth in this plan was received from the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office in August of 2019. The material includes population projections that are subject to the following conditions: These projections offer only one scenario of future population change using the most current data available. The overall accuracy of the projections depends on the extent to which future events unfold in a manner that reflects previous trends observed within each group. The model cannot account for unprecedented events that may significantly alter an area’s demographic composition in the future.

According the McLeod certificate of need application, "While the proposed new hospital will meet the need for additional inpatient bed capacity in the service area, an important component of caring for the residents of Horry County is the physician need," the application states. "McLeod Health has demonstrated a commitment to meeting this need through its successful physician recruitment and retention. Of not e, McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospit al has recruited approximately 32 new physicians since 2016, 29 of whom were new to the community, and relative to those new physicians, has achieved a retention rate of nearly 80 percent. Given its demonstrated success in physician recruitment and retention, McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospital does not anticipate any difficulty recruiting or retaining physicians in the future. As it has in the past with the expansion of facilities and services, McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospital expects its medical staff to continue to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the communities served by its three hospitals."

Nicole Hyman, public relations director for Horry-Georgetown Technical College, said the majority of HGTC’s graduates remain in the state after graduation.

“Our overall placement rate for the college is 94 percent and 90 percent of our graduates live or work in South Carolina,” Hyman said in an email. “The majority of our students stay within the local area of Horry and Georgetown counties.”

For instance, according to the college’s graduate placement rates from July 2018 to June 2019, 99 percent of its 161 graduates with associate’s degrees in nursing are placed in the workforce. Of the 52 graduates with practical nursing degrees, 98 percent found jobs. According to the statistics, all 11 graduates with radiologic technology degrees were placed in the workforce.

Similar success was found with Emergency Medical Technology degrees and Emergency Medical Technology degrees as all 232 graduates and 13 graduates, respectively, were placed in careers.

The state’s Department of Employment and Workforce monitors the job market statewide and noted that through 45,000 job postings, the healthcare industry has a critical need.

Brian Nottingham, director of the Labor Market Information/Business Intelligence Division for the DEW, said the COVID pandemic offers a great time for people to re-evaluate their career.

“The pandemic has without a doubt disrupted so many industries, including the healthcare industry,” Nottingham said. “... Not all of them will require additional education or certifications, but some will. We wanted to provide roles you can step into immediately or within a short period of time. Healthcare workers are critical for our state and we hope focusing on the opportunities available right now, can bring some hope to people out there who are searching for it.”

The state provides a list of what’s called Lifeboat jobs, or ones that require minimal additional training or certifications to move up in an industry. For example, Home Health or Personal Care Aides, with a high school diploma, could be on a path to become a nursing assistant with some post secondary work. Additional post secondary work could lead to a medical assistant position or a licensed practical or licensed vocational nurse, which has a median salary of nearly $43,000, according to the SCDEW.

Just The Facts Area Hospital Bed Need Horry Hospitals Bed Need Lic/App Beds Proposed new beds Conway Medical 177 210 (Transfer) 50 to new location Grand Strand Medical 526 325 24 beds added in 2017 McLeod Loris 62 50 McLeod Seacoast 80 105 McLeod Carolina Forest 0 48 Tidelands Carolina Bays 0 36 Total 845 690* Georgetown Hospitals Bed Need Lic/App Beds Tidelands Georgetown 70 131 Memorial Tidelands Waccamaw 115 124 (70 over what is needed) For individual hospitals, the methodology for calculating bed need is as follows: a. Determine the current facility use rate by dividing the 2018 patient days by the 2018 population in each of the three age cohorts. b. Multiply the current facility use rate for each age cohort by the projected population by age cohort and divide by 365 to obtain a projected average daily census (ADC) by age cohort. c. Divide the sum of the age cohort projected ADC by the variable occupancy factor (.65/.70/.75) to determine the hospital’s bed need. 9 d. The number of additional beds needed or excess beds for the hospital is obtained by subtracting the number of existing and approved beds from the hospital’s bed need. Source: S.C. Health Planning Committee, Released February 2020

McGough said of the 184 graduates with a bachelor of science in public health from the 2017-2018 school year to the fall of 2019, 66 were employed in the general public health/health field like program analyst, health and wellness professional, wound care specialist, patient enrollment coordinator and case management, while 37 were specifically in the medical field with careers such as registered nurses, occupational therapists and nutritionists, to name a few.

“Oftentimes, people may not know the value that a public health graduate may offer because they may be focusing on the clinical and not necessarily the prevention element,” she said. “Our students can be that bridge between the patient and the healthcare professional, when it comes to reducing the risk of infection or disease and then also to provide the follow up that’s needed if people are recovering from some kind of an illness or disease or condition. They can really and truly provide that bridge.”

Keys said Grand Strand Health is constantly working to address the shortage of medical professionals on the Grand Strand, especially given that they’re the only Level 1 Trauma Center in the area.

“While many hospitals are having trouble recruiting the physicians they need, Grand Strand Health has access to one of the largest physician pipelines in the country through HCA Healthcare’s Graduate Medical Education Program,” Keys said. “We know our friends and neighbors look to us to provide a level of care that they cannot get anywhere else.”

Bailey said Tidelands also has long-term plans through their Family Medicine Residency Program in partnership with MUSC Health.

“We feel confident that we’ll be able to meet the need,” Bailey said. “We’ll have short-term and long-term plans that will help us get the manpower that we need to meet this community’s needs for healthcare. That’s what really drives this is the population growth and the needs of our community. That drives everything we do.”