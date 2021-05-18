Myrtle Beach-area man indicted in US Capitol riot, becoming 6th from SC charged

LITTLE RIVER — The Little River man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to court documents.

Nicholas Languerand, 26, was arrested by the FBI on April 15 on multiple charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot that lead to five deaths, numerous injuries and questions about security around one of the country's most storied government buildings.

Languerand, who lives in the community north of Myrtle Beach, is one of at least six South Carolinians charged with direct or indirect involvement in the riot.

Court records said a grand jury found enough evidence to formally charge Languerand with seven counts including: civil disorder; assaulting or resisting officers using a dangerous weapon; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Federal Magistrate Judge Thomas Rogers III ordered Languerand last month to remain in custody due to the weight of evidence against him, history of violence and his use of alcohol or substance abuse.

FBI agents searching Languerand’s Little River home found tactical gear, drugs and weapons — including an AR-15 assault weapon with a 60-round capacity.

Rogers’ order accused Languerand of making previous comments directed at law enforcement that showed “disrespect” and a “willingness to be confrontational and threatening.”

According to a federal criminal complaint, the FBI received a tip on Feb. 25 that Languerand posted a picture on Instagram of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the riots.

The complaint against Languerand said that pictures and videos taken from the Capitol building that day show a man throwing objects at law enforcement, including a large orange traffic barrier, a canister of pepper spray and a "stick-like object.”

He is also accused of holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground.

Languerand has requested a court-appointed attorney, the judge’s order said.

Most of the others from South Carolina charged in connection with the riot were arrested after videos and photos surfaced.

Andrew Hatley was charged with breaking into the U.S. Capitol building after investigators used GPS data and a selfie Hatley allegedly took inside the Capitol.

William Robert Norwood III, 37, of Greer faces charges, including theft of government property for allegedly stealing an officer’s helmet and tactical vest, which an FBI agent said were later found in a storage trailer in Greenville. Norwood is accused of bragging in a family Facebook chat that he assaulted law enforcement and stole police equipment inside the Capitol, authorities said. He said beforehand that he planned to dress in black as Antifa. Afterward, he said, “It worked ... I got away with things that others were shot or arrested for.”

A pair of Rock Hill men — Elias Irizarry, a 19-year-old freshman at The Citadel, and Elliot Bishai, a 20-year-old Army recruit — were each charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. They were released on bond.

James Giannakos Jr., 47, pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to a former federal prosecutor over information released on the leader of the alt-right group Proud Boys, who was himself acting as a government informant.

During a search of Giannakos’ Lexington County residence, FBI agents found multiple items, including a U.S. Capitol Police shield, which federal law enforcement said in court documents showed “probable cause” that Giannakos participated in the mob that overran the Capitol, according to court filings.

Giannakos faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But federal prosecutors agreed to a lower sentence in exchange for his cooperation in identifying and testifying against others involved in crimes of which he has knowledge, which could include other Capitol riot participants.