Myrtle Beach area faces heavy rains and wind as remnants of Hurricane Sally pass through

What remains of Hurricane Sally could bring heavy rains and winds to the Myrtle Beach area for most of Thursday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service out of Wilmington, North Carolina, issued a tornado watch for Horry County until 6 p.m. Thursday.
A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather but there isn’t an immediate threat. If there is an immediate threat, NOAA will issue a warning alert.
Remnants of Hurricane Sally will pass through the area Thursday and Friday, likely hitting areas further inland the hardest. During that time, two to three inches of rain are predicted to fall with chances of severe storms during the afternoons.
This rain could bring flash flooding to the area, especially near the coast where high tides are also a concern for coastal flooding. This type of flooding typically can create unsafe driving conditions as water pools up on the roadways. In addition to rainfall from the storm, king tides are forecast through Monday, bringing higher-than-average high tides, according to a tide table chart from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Ocean conditions are also a concern, according to NOAA. As Hurricane Teddy is approaching in the Atlantic Ocean, meaning that rip currents along the beach will be exceptionally strong.
Hurricane Teddy is not predicted to hit the United States at this time, according to the National Hurricane Center, and is expected to remain off-shore in the Atlantic Ocean.
Rain and storms will likely last into the weekend, with temperatures sticking in the low 80s during the day and dropping into the 60s at night.
By Sunday, however, the National Weather Service forecasts a sunny day with a high of 71 degrees.