Myrtle Beach area coaches, administrators want to put health first for fall sports season

The fate of the fall prep sports season in South Carolina currently hangs in the balance.
The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee voted 16-1 on July 15 against a proposal to move football and other high-risk sports from fall to spring and replace them with low-risk sports such as baseball and softball. Then, the SCHSL Appellate Committee voted 5-1 on July 22 to postpone the vote of the plan to Aug. 10 at 11 a.m.
Now, as the day of the vote draws closer, local coaches and administrators aren't sure what to expect.
“If it doesn’t look like we’re going to have a season and will have to start and stop, I think they need to switch,” said Tommy Norwood, the head football coach at St. James High School. “What the seniors had to go through at the end of last year was awful; there was nothing anybody could do about that. But to start and stop would be heartbreaking and emotional for everybody.”
St. James, located in Horry County, was only able to have nine days of summer workouts before Horry County Schools mandated that workouts be postponed on July 2. Workouts can resume again on Monday.
On July 15, the SCHSL voted 14-2 to start practice for fall sports on Aug. 17, pushing the date back from July 31. The tentative date for the start of the football regular season is Sept. 11.
In contrast with HCS, Georgetown County School District decided on July 23 to postpone the resumption of summer workouts that were supposed to begin on July 27 until further notice based on DHEC metrics.
In that same vein, Carvers Bay High School athletic director Jeff Mezzatesta also wants SCHSL to do what’s best for student-athletes’ health.
“I want them to do whatever is the safest aspect for the kids,” he said. “I’m not a doctor. I’m a history teacher and a basketball coach. At the end of the day, I’m not going to sit there and act like I’m more than that. There’s science on everything at hand. I’m not worried about (athletic) traditions in this moment. There are multiple stakeholders in this. No. 1 should be the health and No. 2 should be the mental state of the kids and the people watching. People are tired.”
Mezzatesta thinks everyone should be accommodating and do the best they can to help better current circumstances.
“It’s a difficult situation,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t take the vacation you want. You have to do it when it fits in to help others and yourselves. It’s not all about us. I hope one day we’ll go back to normal."
He appreciates the work GCSD has done in response to COVID-19 regarding athletics.
“I will say this — I do appreciate what the district is doing,” he said. “They do not get enough credit for their thoughtfulness. You cannot see that they’re not putting thought into it. Our physical packets are more in-depth now. This is not lip service — what they’ve done with the thermometers (for checking athletes’ temperatures) is great.”
He also thinks flipping the fall and spring seasons could work if that’s what the SCHSL decides.
“To open with baseball would maybe not be so bad once they get acclimated to the weather,” he said. “If we had football in the spring, then weather-wise, it would be perfect.”
SCHSL also announced on July 30 that it is moving from Phase 1 to Phase 1.5 starting Aug. 3, which will allow larger groups (15 athletes and a coach) for summer workouts and the sharing of athletic equipment, such as balls and football sleds.