Myrtle Beach-area campgrounds saw new visitors amid coronavirus, project promising fall

When it comes to lodging, the original social distancing is back.

Camping and RV sites locally are reporting a decent summer and promising fall numbers as travelers are opting for outdoor activities and more personal lodging space amid COVID-19.

Barb Krumm, marketing director of Ocean Lakes Family Campground in Myrtle Beach, said there’s been a trend of visiting guests who want to get away to a place that they feel they’re a little more in control of the safety factor.

“We have seen first-time campers and people new to camping who were looking for one of the rental houses, and people who were renting RVs or just purchasing RVs…,” Krumm said. “And then you see some of the trends where they’re sharing their RVs through the online sites.

“There’s definitely a trend toward camping. Camping is growing tremendously. In light of COVID-19, even more.”

According to Ipsos, a global market research company, 46 million Americans indicated in June that they planned to take an RV trip in the next 12 months, which was up from 25 million in 2019.

The survey also found that 20 percent of U.S. respondents are more interested in RVs as a travel option in the aftermath of COVID-19 — the highest of any option tested. That’s more than car/tent, cruise, car/rental stay, and air/rental stay.

Couple booming RV rental and sales nationally with mild fuel prices regionally, and it creates a perfect recipe for vehicular travelers to Myrtle Beach — a primarily drive-to market.

As of the Friday before Labor Day, gas prices in South Carolina hovered at $1.98 per gallon, among the lowest in the country. North Carolina and Georgia weren’t too far behind at $2.10 and $2.04, respectively.

Paige McDaniel, general manager of the KOA Campground in Myrtle Beach, said their campsite saw a quick surge in reservations earlier until national media outlets in late June began reporting Myrtle Beach as a "hot spot," where residents in states like Virginia and West Virginia came back from Myrtle Beach with coronavirus. Governors in some states up the eastern seaboard warned their residents would have to self quarantine for 14 days if they returned from Myrtle Beach, which had an adverse affect on tourism this summer.

"We did (have a surge) the first four weeks when they opened back up in May, and then following that, when they announced Myrtle Beach as a hot spot, because we're in the heart of Myrtle Beach, it killed our business," McDaniel said. "It has hurt us for a while now because of them deeming us as a hot spot."

Krumm said Ocean Lakes was also having a "record breaking" May until the hot spot reports came out.

At the KOA, visitors this summer were able to enjoy outside activities and all indoor activities were cancelled, McDaniel said.

"It was mostly recreational activities that were being cleaned behind each other," she said.

McDaniel said the feedback from those who stayed at the KOA is they felt safer staying at a campground than in a hotel room or Airbnb.

"They just felt that being outside was much more productive than it was to be inside," McDaniel said. "Camping allowed them the opportunity to be six feet away from people, along with still being able to converse with their own families."

She said COVID-19 brought in new visitors to the campground, which she hopes will turn into continued business in the future.

"I think people tried some new camping for the first time in a while," McDaniel said. "There were some people who were newcomers who stayed in our cabins and there were some people who haven't been here for years who came back."

Krumm said COVID played a role in Ocean Lakes' activities, as well.

“We’ve altered our activity schedule pretty dramatically, where we normally have an eight-page guide and this summer we had like a two- or three-page guide,” Krumm said. “We have this on all of our activities that ultimately, it’s everyone’s responsibility to do their part. Our team is doing it, we need our guests to do it.

"We’ve certainly encouraged people to choose what they feel is safe and what they feel is right."

As for fall, McDaniel is hopeful at the KOA.

"At the moment, it looks like fall will be stronger than summer," McDaniel said. "September is up a good bit. Our off season is generally snowbirds, but as of right now, we don't have many reservations for those because of COVID-19."

Krumm said Ocean Lakes' reservations are up, too.

“Our fall numbers and outlook is still strong. I think our October is going to be very strong and September, for us, is generally a strong month.”