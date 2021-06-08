Myrtle Beach approves $292 million budget; stormwater and water and sewage rates will rise

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach City Council approved its $292 million budget June 8.

Under this new budget, firefighters will receive a pay raise staring July 1, when the budget takes effect.

Firefighters' starting salaries will go from $35,819 annually to $43,005. The maximum salary would raise to $73,757 annually.

Horry County’s entry-level salary for a county firefighter is $36,743, though employees throughout the county could see a pay raise under the county's proposed 2022 budget.

The city's budget is close to a 35 percent increase from last year, which is possible due to large stream of revenue from tourism-related funds, said Michelle Shumpert, the city's chief financial officer.

With the hospitality lawsuit settled, Myrtle Beach will began collecting a 1-percent hospitality fee and 0.5-percent accommodation tax starting July 1.

"We've also just been responsible," Shumpert said.

Shumpert added the city is swinging back from COVID-19 and overall the budget is in a good place.

Property taxes, solid waste fees and the rates for recreation, sports tourism and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center would not rise, but stormwater and water and sewage rates will.

Single-family home stormwater fees will increase $1.38 a month to $16.50 a year. And water and sewer rates will raise $1.96 a month.

The biggest jumps come at a 67.3-percent increase of the connection fee or impact fee for water and sewer rates, which is pretty much the price someone would have to pay when first installing water or sewer to an area. The original water fee is $1,134 and will jump up to $2,303, a more than 100 percent increase. Sewer rates will go from $1,547 to $2,183, a 41.1 percent increase.

While a significant jump in price, Myrtle Beach will still be behind some areas like Mount Pleasant, Charleston and North Myrtle Beach whose total connection costs are above $6,000 — with Myrtle Beach’s cost around $4,486, according to a spreadsheet provided by the city of Myrtle Beach.

Along with the increase to firefighters' salaries, city employees will receive a a one-time 3 percent bonus. And non-police city staff will be receiving a 3-percent salary increase in January 2022. The Myrtle Beach Police Department staff will receive a 4-percent increase.

The budget was approved unanimously.