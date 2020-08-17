Myrtle Beach and Horry County will meet Tuesday to discuss new hospitality fee agreement

Officials from the city of Myrtle Beach and Horry County will hold special meetings on Tuesday that could determine the future of a months-long legal dispute between the two governments.

Both meetings will be held at 6 p.m. and the discussion will be held behind closed doors since it is an ongoing legal battle over the 1.5 percent hospitality fee.

Myrtle Beach will hold its meeting at the Convention Center and Horry County will discuss the matter at the end of a regularly scheduled meeting in council chambers.

“I am very hopeful. We have had some great collaborative meetings where we all have worked together to draft the proposal,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “I am very hopeful tomorrow night we can all pull together.”

No other local governments in the area have announced special meetings to decide the matter. During an attempt to settle the lawsuit last year, all city and town councils, with the exception of Briarcliffe Acres, were expected to vote on the agreement.

Conway and Loris were the only two local governments not to vote last year. Currently, Conway does not have a discussion of the hospitality fee listed on its Monday meeting agenda.

Since March 2019, the two governments have fought over whether Horry County has the legal authority to collect a 1.5 percent hospitality fee within municipal borders.

Previous attempts to mediate the lawsuit have failed, but the two governments began meeting again last month to settle the matter ahead of Wednesday's South Carolina Supreme Court hearing on the matter.

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said last week that “deadlines make decisions“ and he was willing to negotiate up the courthouse steps. He could not be reached for comment.

If no agreement is reached, the state Supreme Court will decide to uphold or overrule an order that allowed Myrtle Beach to collect the hospitality fee for the remainder of the lawsuit.