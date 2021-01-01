My 2020: Disappointments in Myrtle Beach-area economy turns into opporunities for some

MYRTLE BEACH — When I began thinking back to this year, my mind immediately went to Christina Rose — a Myrtle Beach hairstylist who decided to take her fate in her own hands when faced with the uncertainty of employment due to cutbacks at her previous employer.

The image of her cutting hair remains in my mind. She was a true example of what many in our area, heck many in our nation, were faced with — taking leaps into entrepreneurship to hold their future in their own hands.

It’s the core of my business beat. At some point, each and every business owner I talk to has had to have that conversation with themselves about whether the time was right to go into business for themselves. And, as for 2020, was the time right for anything?

The Grand Strand economy came to a screeching halt in March. Doors were closing for what we thought was temporary. Income for our hospitality driven economy slowed to an unprecedented rhythm. In a time when businesses prep for spring break crowds, doors were shuttered. Some businesses took advantage of the time to deep clean their properties while others kept a tally of the days closed. Not for any other reason than they survive from sales day to sales day, much like the workforce who works paycheck to paycheck.

As the days turned to weeks and the weeks turned to months, pressure began to mount at the state level when reopening the doors of businesses came with restrictions. Fifty percent capacity for restaurants and bars turned into “well, it’s better than not being open at all.”

By April and May, businesses were slowly reopening. They were limping, but open. The usual spring term along the Grand Strand of “crowds” was exchanged for “groups.” Again, businesses who withstood the early spring stallworth were just glad to be open.

Businesses started gaining some steam in June. Visitors were putting heads in beds and although they weren’t at levels the area is used to, the Grand Strand was awakening. Ballfields were active. Golf course were seeing tee times fill up like Myrtle Beach of yesteryear. Waterparks were hearing the squeals of pre-teens like summer along the Grand Strand should be. The hemorrhaging of hospitality losses were starting to see some relief.

However, the workforce was weak. The enticement of staying on federal and state unemployment rolls kept workers at home. There were no international workers, which acts as a crutch to the local hospitality industry in a normal year, because of restrictions on international travel. Already ailing businesses from lower sales receipts were now facing a thinner workforce.

The unemployment effect did, however, slow the usual revolving door of workers for some employers like Julie Yamtich who owns Sparkles, a boutique for young ladies. Yamtich told me that the good workers who had a job and kept a job during the COVID crisis weren’t as willing to quit the job at the drop of a hat. There has been a culture among hospitality workers to quit a job when they didn’t get their way. An example Yamtich gave was some would quit if they didn’t get a day off they requested because they figured they’d find another job pretty easily. Well, the COVID workforce along the Grand Strand showed an uncertainty for workers to find another job as easily as workers would find one in a normal year.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

In June, the Strand economy was cruising like the Sea Screamer along ocean waves. Then, visitors from along the East Coast started heading back home and testing positive for coronavirus. The common denominator they began reporting? They visited the Myrtle Beach area. Governors and other politicians began taking to the mainstream media with claims that Myrtle Beach was a hotspot for the virus. The media exposure came right before the Fourth of July weekend — a holiday this year that fell on a Saturday night.

Myrtle Beach is a drive-to market where many vacationers make mid-week decisions to visit us. Add a weekend holiday to the formula, and the beach should be bustling. Not in 2020. The hotspot claim doused the spark of the usually busy Fourth of July weekend and began the crippling of the summer of 2020. An already-weak travel economy was taking a second devastating blow.

Hearing Patrick Norton of the Brittain Resorts talk about losing nearly a million dollars a day was unfathomable. As the Strand hobbled through July, the area’s nightlife took a major blow. Oz The Experience and Malibu’s Surf Bar announced they were closing.

The news was devastating to folks like Bob Snyder, a tourist from Texas, who loved coming to the beach for its nightlife. The only thing people like Calvin Blassingame and Jake Hallonquist could do was reflect on the years the nightclubs helped define a portion of Myrtle Beach.

The recovery of the hotspot claims came too late to save the beach’s summer receipts. Fall came and the years the region spent to build sports tourism in the offseason continued to pay off in 2020. Fields began filling up and gyms were slowing starting to host teams, which have a decent economic impact on the area.

But not all was lost along our coast this year. The Hammock Coast, consisting of communities like Pawleys Island, Litchfield Beach and Georgetown, saw an increase in tourism. Several leaders pointed to its rental units and recreation opportunities — like Brookgreen Gardens — providing social distancing that’s unique compared to tourist options like Myrtle Beach or Charleston. Talking with Will Dieter, lifelong resident of Pawleys Island and owner of The Dieter Company, was assuring that the area was going to eventually be all right.

There are so many strong people of the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast. I’ve only had a chance to meet a handful of them in 2020 and I look forward to meeting more of them in 2021.

More people like Christina Rose. The people who, in the face of adversity, stand up with strength and knowledge to take control of their own destiny. The people who ensure the economy will thrive — not only for themselves and their families, but for the collective coastal Carolinas.