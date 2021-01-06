My 2020: Covering a historic season for CCU and prep football during a global pandemic

Simply put, 2020 was an absolute whirlwind in the sports world along the Grand Stand.

Amid cancellations, COVID-19 restrictions and protocols galore, it was a team effort to keep up with what was happening with high school and college sports in the area.

However, the ultimate feel-good story, locally and arguably nationally in college sports, emerged from Conway this season when the Coastal Carolina football team came seemingly out of nowhere to have the best season in its history.

The Chants were picked by the Sun Belt Conference to finish last in the East Division this season, and the team made the conference eat crow by having the best regular season finish (11-0) in Sun Belt history and the highest rankings in conference history (No. 9 in AP poll, No. 11 in coaches poll, No. 12 in College Football Playoff Poll).

The team’s 11 wins were the most in its four-year FBS history and to go along with the team’s first-ever undefeated regular season.

No one knew how good the Chants were when they rolled up to Lawrence, Kan. to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 to start the season, but a 38-23 victory left people believing the Chants weren't bottom feeders like the Sun Belt preseason polls suggested.

Fast forward a month, and the Chants further proved they meant business by defeating ranked Louisiana-Lafayette on the road, 30-27, thanks to a last-second field goal by junior placekicker Massimo Biscardi, who became a hero in Conway overnight.

The win gave the Chants their first-ever ranking in an FBS poll when the rankings came out a few days later.

The Chants even got ESPN College GameDay to come here for their game against BYU (originally supposed to be against Liberty) on Dec. 5. It was a shame that only a limited amount of fans were able to come to the school’s first-ever GameDay, but the game itself proved to be an instant classic, with the Chants stopping the then-No. 13 Cougars at the 1-yard-line as time expired to seal a victory over the then-No. 13 team in the country.

This was arguably the most exciting game I've ever witnessed in person, and being a rabid sports fan, I've been to a lot of games. Throw in the last-second finish, GameDay being in town and the fact that it was the biggest win in program history, and you have yourself an instant classic.

We’ll never know if the Chants would’ve defeated Louisiana to become undisputed Sun Belt Champions for the first time ever, but what we do know is the Chants were finally able to play old Big South rival Liberty in the Chants’ first-ever bowl game, the Cure Bowl.

Unfortunately for CCU, the game ended in one of the most heartbreaking ways imaginable, with Liberty’s Elijah James blocking Biscardi’s field goal attempt in overtime to give the Flames a 37-34 win.

However, the season was an overall massive win for the Chants, and put names like Jamey Chadwell, Grayson McCall and Tarron Jackson on the map, who have all garnered a plethora of postseason honors, including AP and Sun Belt Coach of the Year for Chadwell, Sun Belt Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year for McCall, and Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and AP All-America first team honors for Jackson.

Writing features on Chadwell and Jackson was a tremendous experience, allowing me to learn how far Chadwell has come in his coaching career and giving me a glimpse into how Jackson plays every game for his late brother, Daron, who died of leukemia when Jackson was nine, explaining why Jackson dons that number on gamedays.

In high school football, North Myrtle Beach had its best season ever, going undefeated in the regular season and making it all the way to the 4A state championship game in Columbia before getting pounded by AC Flora in a questionable environment with so many fans in attendance that decided to storm the field after the game.

I was not able to attend the title game because it was unfortunately the same day as the CCU-BYU game, but I was able to cover North Myrtle Beach twice this season, bearing witness to Chiefs hammering West Florence and then arch rival Myrtle Beach, whom they would again crush in the playoffs.

Carvers Bay and Andrews both had solid seasons as well, with the former falling to eventual-1A runner up Lake View in the second round at Big Bear Stadium and the other losing a heartbreaker to eventual-2A runner up Marion.

It’s storylines like that that provide necessary distractions from day-to-day life in a COVID world.

Although covering high school football was more of a challenge than ever this year, mainly due to having to monitor COVID procedures at high schools and having to keep up with more teams in Horry County, it was still rewarding nonetheless.

Some schools were better at following COVID-19 protocols than others, with some schools practicing safe social distancing and mask-wearing, while others threw caution to the wind and had packed student sections with few masks in sight.

I am also grateful that the South Strand News/Georgetown Times expanded into the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach and Georgetown Times so we could expand our coverage and tell important stories deeper in Horry County. More than doubling our staff greatly helped with this endeavor.

Aside from the awards that continue to roll in for a stellar season from CCU football, with a new year will come new teams to fall in love with for myself and the Grand Strand.