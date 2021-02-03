Murrells Inlet's Logan Tomovski ranked No. 1 in 14-and-under tennis in South Carolina

MURRELLS INLET — Don’t look now, but you may see this 14-year-old play in Wimbledon one day.

Logan Tomovski of Murrells Inlet was named the No. 1 tennis player in the state of South Carolina for the 14-and-under classification, No. 8 in the South and No. 79 in the nation.

“I put a lot of effort and a lot of work into tennis, so it’s good to see that good things have come out of it,” Tomovski said.

End-of-year rankings are based on a player’s top seven tournament results.

Tomovski has won tournaments in Charleston and Florence, and has a big tournament coming up in Alpharetta, Ga.

Tomovski has played tennis since he was 3 years old.

“I decided to pick up the racket because my father used to play,” Tomovski said. “He used to play on the Satellite Tour, so he taught me.”

Tomovski, a 9th-grader at Connections Academy and plays varsity tennis at Waccamaw High School, also has a 16-year-old brother, Bradeon, who is on the team.

Tomovski enjoys being able to play tennis with his family, and even catch tennis tournaments on the tube.

“It’s fun,” Tomovski said. “A lot of people to hit with. We all like to watch tennis on TV, so we can all talk about it and stuff and it’s very fun to have people who also love tennis."

Tomovski’s favorite tennis player to watch is Serbian Novak Djokovic, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world.

Tomovski’s parents had a huge influence on him playing tennis from a very young age, from his mother decorating his room to his father passing on the love of the game to him.

“My wife, she drew on the walls of their rooms, like art type of stuff, like a lion with a tennis ball (and) a giraffe with a tennis ball,” said Tomovski’s father, Alex Tomovski. “We had little tennis rackets in their cribs. It really started with me ... It was just my passion and then I moved it on to my kids and they happened to love it, thank goodness.”

Alex has high hopes for Logan’s tennis career, and thinks the way Logan plays the game can result in success at the college and even the professional level.

“He can do everything; that’s the kind of game he plays,” Alex said. “He can attack, he can defend, he covers the court like a blanket. And like his coach always says, he’s mentally strong. He showed that at nine years old that he’s mentally tough and then has just gotten tougher where he just isn’t going to panic. You’re going to have to beat him; he doesn’t give matches away.”

Alex is glad that Logan’s brother has been able to challenge him to get better. Logan is able to keep up with not only Bradeon, but Braedon's friends as well.

"I think having a brother two years older makes a huge difference, like it probably is with a lot of athletes," Alex said. "Whether it’s Peyton Manning and Eli Manning … when you have someone you’re keeping up with, trying to hang with, they’re just going to make you better.”

Logan started playing under David Bromberg at the Waccamaw Regional Tennis Center when he was just seven.

Bromberg is happy with Logan's prestigious ranking, but is also focused on the future.

“It feels good and we take pride in it,” Bromberg. “It really takes a village, not one individual to make someone a good player. Even though it’s a great accolade and it makes me feel good, it’s just a little bump in the road as well. He’s No. 1 in the 14s; I’m more interested in what he’s going to be when he’s 18.”

Bromberg has enjoyed coaching Logan to where he is today, and reinforced what his father said about his mental toughness.

He also admires Logan's smarts and work ethic, but is also glad he can enjoy himself playing the game as well.

“It’s been fun coaching him because from Day 1, he was a talented young little guy,” Bromberg said. “A lot of kids can hit the ball, (but) one of the reasons why he’s had a little more success than others is he’s very tough mentally in practice and in matches and I think that’s what separates him from some of the other guys.”