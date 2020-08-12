Murrells Inlet junior golfer wins on Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Tournament in Augusta

One Murrells Inlet golfer is making his presence felt on the junior golf circuit.

Carter Allison, 14, won on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Tournament at Bartram Trail Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on July 26 in come-from-behind fashion with a birdie on the 18th hole.

“I scored an 80 on the first day and a 73 on the second day,” Allison said. “73 was my best score (so far). Normally I never look at the leaderboard. I knew I had to play pretty well because I scored an 80 on the first day. I got a birdie on the last hole and I didn’t know it was for the win, but it would sound cooler if I did.”

Bartram Trail Golf Club spokesperson Terry Grogan was impressed with the way Allison composed himself on the course.

“I was impressed with how humble and respectful he was of his competitors,” Grogan said. “He’s very mature for his age, and how he handled himself says a lot.”

This was Allison’s second Hurricane Tournament win — his first was in Newman, Ga.

Allison enjoyed his experience at the tournament in Augusta because of the support he got.

“It was really cool because my buddy’s — who I call my uncle — brother came down,” Allison said. “My whole family was there, and it was nice of them to watch me play golf. The support they give helps me out and makes the win a lot more important. There was good competition and the players are good. I love the Hurricane Tour the best.”

Allison, who has been on the Waccamaw High School varsity golf team since seventh grade, has won four of the last six South Carolina Junior Golf Association tournaments he’s played in and wants to play in the Junior World Championships.

“I want to try this,” Allison said. “I may be exempt, but I have to try and qualify. I’ve got to get a little better.”

Allison also wants to play in a Can-Am Junior golf tournament, which features some of the best junior golfers from Canada and the U.S.

Allison started playing golf recreationally when he was just 6 years old, and started playing competitively when he was 10. When he started playing competitively, he was coached by Allen Terrell, who co-owns the Dustin Johnson Golf School in Murrells Inlet with Johnson, a Coastal Carolina graduate and former top-ranked golfer in the world.

Terrell has also coached Johnson since 2004.

“Anytime one of our juniors has success, it’s good to see their hard work pay off,” Terrell said. “He’s one of those special kids who sincerely loves the game. He would play golf every day if he could. It’s always fun to who have a passion for golf and are competitive.”

Terrell thinks it’s too early to judge Allison’s future in the sport.

“I don’t look at junior golfers like that,” Terrell said. “Every kid is different.”

Terrell thinks Allison having to do virtual learning because of COVID-19 was benefitted his game.

“In March, April and May, when he did virtual learning, he had some more time to come train,” Terrell said. “Now I’m saying that’s the reason he won the Hurricane Tour. A lot of this is about Carter and balance. A close-knit family is more important for success than the instruction I give him every week.”

Terrell is impressed with Allison’s gradual improvement.

“He’s gone from 70 to 100 miles per hour with his driver in the last 18 months,” Terrell said. “That’s normal progression. A lot of kids struggle when (they get bigger in) size that quickly, but he’s coming out on the other side of it. To go from a junior to a tour player, a lot of things have to happen in young kids’ lives.”

Ultimately, Terrell is happy for Allison for achieving as much as he has at such a young age.

“You have to enjoy the successes when they happen no matter what the age,” Terrell said. “It’s about a development plan (instead of) projecting their future. It’s a strong circuit and he didn’t play his best the first day. His strength is he’s resilient; he came back the second day. I look at that as more of a story than that he actually won.”

Terrell hopes Allison’s success doesn’t become a distraction for him.

“Obviously, I’m happy to see his success,” Terrell said. “Success breeds more motivation. But you have to be careful when a junior has success because there are distractions. But how many juniors can say they won a junior tournament? When you have a little success, many forget the process, and it’s the job of the coaches to offer support.

"But we don’t want to take the fun out of it; that’s most important.”