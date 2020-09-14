Multiple Myrtle Beach-area schools report cases of coronavirus, health officials say

One dozen public and private schools across Horry and Georgetown counties reported positive cases of the coronavirus as of Monday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

St. James High School is the first in Horry County Schools to report fewer than 5 student cases, while Socastee Middle, Aynor High and Ocean Drive Elementary schools are reporting fewer than 5 faculty cases after the county's first week of school, according to DHEC.

Additionally, four private schools are reporting cases in Horry County: Calvary Christian, Conway Christian, Holy Trinity Catholic and St. Andrew Catholic schools. DHEC reports each school had less than 5 student cases.

Horry County public schools began its hybrid learning in its brick and mortar schools Sept. 8. Its virtual program was set to begin Monday.

HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier was not available for comment in time for this report.

Two Georgetown County School District schools report less than five student cases: Waccamaw High and Andrews Elementary. The district began the school year in its remote phase for its brick and mortar schools, but will shift into a hybrid phase for the third (Sept. 21-25) and fourth ( Sept. 28-Oct. 2) weeks of school.

The Post and Courier reached out to GCSD for comment.

Cases of the virus were reported at Lowcountry Preparatory School and Montessori School, both private schools in Pawleys Island. DHEC reports less than 5 student cases at both schools.

As of Monday afternoon, DHEC reports 9,739 cases of the coronavirus in Horry County and 1,754 in Georgetown County. Both counties are considered "medium" spread counties based on DHEC's latest disease activity report. HCS and GCSD use the disease activity report to determine if the hybrid learning instructional option will be remote, in the hybrid phase or five days in person.