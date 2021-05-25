Multiple agencies respond to Tuesday morning blaze in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Authorities are still investigating the cause of a multi-alarm fire Tuesday morning in North Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.
Officials said that crews from multiple agencies were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to a fire that occurred at Coastal Dunes, a condo building in the 900 block of South Ocean Blvd.
According to authorities, all occupants were accounted for and there were no reported injuries to residents or fire personnel.
Crews continued to work on scene Tuesday morning and said they will maintain a presence for a good portion of the day.
North Ocean Boulevard remains closed to traffic as of 6 a.m.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Calabash Fire Department and Sunset Beach (N.C.) Fire Department also assisted on scene.