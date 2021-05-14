Moving Myrtle Beach's magician at Broadway at the Beach increases foot traffic 20-fold

MYRTLE BEACH — There’s a new wizard at the place formerly known as Oz, and he’s banking this season on his new positioning at Broadway at the Beach.

Charles Bach, who premiered his Wonders Theatre magic show to a Myrtle Beach audience in 2019, performed his show once daily in the former 370-seat IMAX dome — a location tucked away in a corner of Broadway at the Beach. That location, near Robert Grissom Parkway between 21st Avenue and 29th Avenue, has traditionally not seen as much foot traffic as his new location in the heart of The Avenue — a reinvented entertainment district within Broadway that once housed a vibrant nightlife scene.

Bach said he was approached by Burroughs & Chapin, owners of Broadway, to bring his show to the heart of one of the region’s largest entertainment venues.

“This building became available and they offered it to me,” Bach said. “This area is very busy and it has a lot of traffic. I didn’t realize how good it was until I set foot in here.”

Bach’s former location now sits next to construction barriers awaiting completion of construction at The Hangout — a restaurant and entertainment venue that was supposed to open late last year.

The difference in location from one end of Broadway at the Beach to a location that used to house popular nightclubs like Revolutions and Oz, The Experience, is already being felt by Bach, and his show doesn’t even open until June 4.

“It is probably 20-to-1 or more,” Bach said of the foot traffic. “It’s really a big difference. We were a little bit in a corner and it was really difficult to get people to come to that spot.”

So, Bach had to lean on outdoor promotions. He did magic outside. He even hung upside down in a straight jacket off the old marquee just to get people to consider coming to his show at the old IMAX dome. The old IMAX will be used for Broadway Theater this year, which will feature Le Grand Cirque May 20 through the end of October and Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special through the rest of the year.

“Those kinds of outdoor promotions really did help bring traffic in, let them know about the show, hand out brochures and we could talk to people,” Bach said. “But really we needed to do a lot of one-on-one to draw them in, make it visually exciting and tell them about it.”

With the new location, Bach has now joined forces with juggler Niels Duinker and hypnotist Steve Falcon to offer three shows a day, seven days a week from June 11-August 15. He has tribute shows and a Halloween show planed into the fall. Quite a different business plan with the new move, Bach said.

He said he doesn’t plan to hang around outside quite as much as he did before, but Burroughs & Chapin did ask him to come up with a creative stand where people could stop and get their picture taken. Bach will have an upside down top hat where people can get their picture taken.

Charles Bach Wonders Theatre Magician Charles Bach stands inside a selfie station that will be positioned in front of Wonders Theatre at The Avenue in Broadway at the Beach.

“We put it out there the day I got here and it was super popular,” Bach said. “It’s easier to get people to stop and engage here much more than it was in the other location.”

Those who love and miss the old Revolutions and Oz nightclubs will recognize the stage in the same place and concessions and merchandise now linger where the bars were in the nightclub. And for those who ever wanted to get into the DJ booth, it has been transformed into a velvet-roped VIP section for each of the shows.

Gone are the days of cramming 788 people into Revolutions/Oz. They’ve now been traded for family-friendly entertainment with the magician and juggler, and an 18+ hypnotist show.

Charles Bach Wonders Theatre Charles Bach of Wonders Theatre stands in the VIP section of his new show at Broadway at the Beach. The VIP section was previously used as a D…

Broadway at the Beach officials were not available for comment.

Broadway, which has boasted visitor numbers upwards of 11 million annually, has noticeably changed its landscape, particularly where Bach is bringing his show. What used to be filled with nightclubs, now has the likes of indoor-outdoor restaurants and now a magic show right in the heart of The Avenue, which used to be Celebrity Square.

Bach said the rent was comparable to his previous location and said he looks forward to his air conditioning expenses to decline because there is less square footage.

“I’ll be performing new illusions in this show, too,” he said. “Things he couldn’t do with 60-foot-high ceilings (at IMAX). “I’m fired up.”