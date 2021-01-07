More than $600K available in grants for Myrtle Beach businesses

MYRTLE BEACH — The city of Myrtle Beach received more than $600,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to help businesses in the city with 25 or less employees.

The city announced the grant Jan. 4 and will take applications through Jan. 29. The grants, which will range between $1,000 and $25,000 per business, are aimed at low-to-moderate income small business owners who were impacted by the economic effects of COVID-19.

Small businesses must meet a list of criteria, including being located within the city limits, have less than $5 million in gross revenue for the past 12 months, must be current on fees and taxes owed to the city, and a host of other requirements.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated supplemental Community Development Block Grant Program funds to Horry County and Myrtle Beach to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses that receive assistance through the relief program must commit to create or retain one full time equivalent position held by a low to moderate income household for a period of at least 90 days.

Funds will be disbursed by reimbursement to the applicant for documented eligible project expenses.

Grants may be used for rent, accounts payable, payroll and other working capital.

Applications are available for download on the Horry County Community Development website at https://www.horrycounty.org/Departments/CDBG.

More information can be obtained by contacting the Horry County Community Development department at SB.Assistance@horrycounty.org.