More than 30 years since last update; flood ordinance in Horry County likely to be approved

CONWAY — For communities like Bucksport, which has dealt with a landslide of flooding issues since Hurricane Matthew, the approval of a more restrictive flood ordinance will make a big difference.

During the June 15 Horry County Council meeting, councilmembers voted to approve the second reading and key vote of a proposed flood ordinance that would mitigate flood risk for county residents.

Bucksport, a community of about 800 people about 20 minutes southeast of Conway seated in between the Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers, has been working with the county since March to deal with another flooding issue — ditches.

"It's difficult to talk about the devastation ... of flooding," community leader Kevin Mishoe said. "The Bucksport community, a small but loving community, support this ordinance, and pray and hope that our council will also."

"Every ordinance that addresses the prevention of flooding in our community also addresses the hope and survival of our small but loving community."

The ordinance, if implemented, would only affect new construction. From July 2019 to July 2020, Horry County gave out 3,312 residential permits, according the Planning and Zoning's annual report.

This would be the first time the flood ordinance has been updated since 1987, according to Horry County's code of ordinances.

What the ordinance will change

Under the ordinance, an abundance of flood regulations would be updated to mitigate flood risk, but one of the most contentious was the height of the county's freeboards.

FEMA defines the term freeboard as the amount of space between a home's lowest floor and the base level flood zone. For homes located in a Special Flood Hazard Area, the FEMA requirement is one foot.

Horry County decided to raise the freeboard standard to three feet, though this was not without pushback from Councilmember Johnny Vaught, who asked council to change the ordinance back to a two-foot freeboard.

Though no other councilmembers agreed, maintaining the ordinance at three feet.

Floodplain Manager Lauren Harrelson said the three-foot freeboards would not only decrease rates for flood damage but flood insurance premiums as well.

"There is some additional upfront costs for the building, but that cost is offset because the amount of savings they save per their insurance policy," Harrelson said.

Harrelson added with three-foot freeboards, homeowners could save $1,500 or more on their flood insurance.

The flood ordinance would only affect residents within unincorporated areas of Horry County as many incorporated places like Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach already have a three-foot regulation.

Another change under the ordinance would include adopting both preliminary FIRM maps and the supplemental flood zones.

FIRM maps are the newest FEMA flood zone maps, which are currently under review.

Additionally, supplemental flood zones came about in 2020 when Horry County asked Western Carolina University to create flood zones based on historic flooding events — where water has actually hit before.

Using data from Hurricane Florence, they will create flood maps, which, "... could be used for informational or academic purposes or to reduce the vulnerability of future development through appropriate regulations and policy," according to the study.

These flood zones expand the flood risk area, creating more restrictions to mitigate flood risk throughout the county.

Other additions to the flood ordinance include: restricting critical facilities such as hospitals from being built in 100- or 500-year flood zones. Coastal A Zones would be held to a higher standard and need to meet the exact requirements as V- Zones and dealing with wetland fill.

When it came to wetland fill, the Infrastructure and Regulation committee found the solution of compensatory storage.

Compensatory storage is when an area is filled in with rock, sand or other fill materials and an equal amount of area is opened to allow water levels to balance. This would take place within Special Flood Hazard Area and Supplemental Flood Zones.

The final change would come with substantial damage and substantial improvement, which is the amount a person's home can be repaired or damaged before having to adopt new flood standards.

Homes built before flood restrictions or that weren't in a flood zone at purchase must follow county standards after substantial damage. Currently, the damage has to be 50 percent, but the new change would bring it down to 48 percent.

This would be 2 percent less damage that a home has to incur before the house needs to follow flood regulations standards.

The timespan — five years or 10 years — is how long the damage matters. Currently, as the damage is cumulative, damage going back to 2016 is what homeowners would need to be concerned about. With the potential change, the damage could go back to 2011.

Councilmember Tyler Servant, who was not in attendance during the June 15 council meeting, passed a message along via another councilmember. Servant would potentially like to see the substantial damage and improvement category stay at 50 percent over five years.

In a follow up interview, Servant said he's had dozens of business owners in the Garden City area, which he represents, reach out to him concerned about changing the substantial damage and substantial improvement standards.

"(It's) imperative that we protect these business who have been there for such a long time," Servant said. "As their representative on council I want to make sure we do all we can to put them in a place where they can be successful and continue to thrive."

Servant added he would be brining a proposed change to county staff to leave the substantial damage and substantial improvement standards as they are now.

Harrelson said the change to 48 percent over 10 years would improve the county's Community Rating System, a FEMA incentive program to reduce flood insurance costs for communities that go beyond minimum requirements.

Horry County currently has a Class 7 rating, the lowest rating out of all surrounding areas. The current rating allows homeowners to have a 15 percent reduction on their flood insurance in a special flood hazard area and 5 percent elsewhere.

Comparatively, Myrtle Beach has a Class 5 rating, allowing for a 25 percent and 10 percent reduction in their respective zones.

Horry County Rising activist April O'Leary, who has been working non-stop to push for the updated flood ordinance, said she was overwhelmed with the support from council.

Horry County Rising is a political organization working to mitigate flood risk throughout the county by working with elected officials and locals.

"I do believe these are the right protection measures that will prevent families from flooding in the future," O'Leary said. "And I just want to thank you so much for all of your support."

The flood ordinance passed second reading unanimously, with Servant being absent for the vote. The ordinance will have its final reading July 13 and will likely be approved.