McLeod announces plan for $56M hospital in Myrtle Beach's Carolina Forest community

MYRTLE BEACH — McLeod Health announced a new hospital coming to the rapidly growing Carolina Forest area.

“We have filed a Certificate of Need with the State, as required, demonstrating the need for a hospital in this location,” said Monica Vehige, administrator at McLeod Health, in a press release issued Tuesday.

For more than a decade, Carolina Forest has been among the fastest-growing communities in Horry County.

McLeod, which also has locations in Little River and Loris, plans to build a four-story, $56 million hospital with 48 beds near its current outpatient buildings at International Drive and S.C. 31. The plans are pending approval from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Pending the approval, the hospital plans to open in Fall 2023.

In fact, DHEC calculates that there will be a need of 155 additional hospital beds by 2024, according to its 2020 South Carolina Health Plan. The plan shows Horry County had a population of 344,147 in 2018 and it is projected to grow to 423,880 by 2024.

Population growth is expected by 5,000 for those under 18, more than 30,000 for those 18-64, and nearly 44,000 for those 65 and older, according to the report.

“The current and projected population of Horry County, as well as the seasonal spikes we experience due to tourism is a major influence on the growing demand for healthcare services in our county,” Vehige said. “Additionally, our current COVID-19 pandemic response demonstrated the insufficient hospital bed capacity in Horry County. Even without a pandemic, this shortage will become even more apparent.”

In recent years, Horry County completed International Drive that extended the road from S.C. 31 to S.C. 90. Many who live along S.C. 90 claimed the importance of completing the road, which faced years of delays due to protests by environmentalists, centered around the safety of residents in that area.

A trip from the intersection of S.C. 90 and S.C. 31 to the new McLeod hospital would be about two miles shorter than a trip to the closest hospital, which is Conway Medical Center. Emergency crews would also avoid the often congested U.S. 501 by bringing patients to the new hospital.

“The goal of this new hospital in Carolina Forest is to create easy access to quality healthcare," Vihage told The Post and Courier. "International Drive serves as a local thoroughfare for residents who live along SC 90 to reach our McLeod Health Carolina Forest campus quickly and conveniently.”

The Carolina Forest campus will offer “a wide range of health services that will provide the emergent, primary, specialty and inpatient care that patients need,” according to the release.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.