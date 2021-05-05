Marion man accused of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old woman indicted on federal charges

A Marion man charged with kidnapping 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington of Nichols and killing her during a carjacking on March 28 has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Columbia.
Dominique Devonah Brand, 29, was charged in a three-count indictment with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in South Carolina.
Brand faces a sentence of up to life without the possibility of parole or death on all counts.
He also is facing state charges in the kidnapping and killing of Elvington.
Brand is accused of entering the home of Elvington on March 28, kidnapping her, forcing her to drive him in her 2012 Buick Lacrosse to Lake Waccamaw, N.C., and then back to Lake View in Dillon County, according to the indictment.
Elvington was then put into the back seat and driven to an abandoned grocery store at the Zion Crossroads in Marion County where she was shot and killed, the indictment says.
The vehicle was driven to a wooded area behind a nightclub in Marion and abandoned.
Brand will be arraigned in the coming weeks on the federal changes.
The case was investigated by a joint team consisting of the Horry County Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach City Police Department, Lake View Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Pee Dee Safe Streets Gang Task Force is also assisting in the investigation.
“While the indictment in this specific case speaks for itself, brazen violence, particularly against the elderly, will always be met with a strong, unified effort by law enforcement to bring the victims justice,” Rhett DeHart, the acting U.S. Attorney.