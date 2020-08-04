You are the owner of this article.
Man shot in Georgetown; police looking for witnesses, shooter

One person was injured in a shooting in Georgetown, police said.

A man was injured in a late-night shooting in the city of Georgetown on Tuesday night, police said.

The Georgetown Police Department was called to Gilbert Street and E. Street about 9:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. 

A victim was transported to Charleston after suffering injuries in the shooting, said Nelson Brown, a captain with GPD.

Police are canvasing the area for witnesses. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 843-545-4300, the TIP line at 843-545-4400 or 911, Brown said.

Reach Hannah Strong at 843-277-4687. Follow her on Twitter @HannahLStrong.

Hannah Strong covers education in Horry and Georgetown counties. She is a native of Pawleys Island and graduate of Winthrop University. In her free time, she likes to read, surf and cook.

