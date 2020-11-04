Man set free after 18 years due to case built on 'liars.' So, who killed Eva Marie Martin?

CONWAY — The three outside gates at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center were all that hindered Gary Wayne Bennett’s freedom on Oct. 29 — the first time he would set foot outside the facility as a free man in 18 years, freshly acquitted for his role in the 2000 murder of Eva Marie Martin.
His first request outside of the chain-linked fence on a clear and warm afternoon in the Grand Strand?
A lunch trip to IHOP and a quick drive around Conway to relieve his memories from back in the day of the “majestic trees” around town.
He touched a cellphone for the first time in his life.
His eyes said it all, as his mask was hiding his smile and relief after years of professing his innocence.
Bennett was found guilty in 2002 of murdering Martin, sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
He told anyone that would listen that he hadn't done the crime, reaching out through letters to lawyers and community figures.
Amy Lawrence, a local lawyer, received one of those letters and decided to listen to him.
“He had facts to back up everything he said,” Lawrence said. "These are the cases you go to law school for."
And, ultimately, a jury of 12 agreed with him, the evidence didn't support his conviction.
But that left one huge question inside of Courtroom 3B in Conway: Who killed Eva Marie Martin in her mobile home off Little River Rd. in Myrtle Beach on that fateful night of May 23, 2000?
Justice may never be served.
Tearing apart the state's case
The state of South Carolina relied on witness testimony of Andrew Lindsay, who was originally charged alongside Bennett, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge — as long as he testified against Bennett.
The defense referred to him as “lying Andrew Lindsay” throughout the second trial, attempting to poke holes in his claims that he found Bennett hovering over Martin's body.
Lindsay was sentenced to 15 years for accessory after the fact and released in March 2013.
George Merritt, the lead detective on the case died in 2014 and other officers have long since retired.
This left the door wide open for a defense team that already was critical of the previous investigation of the crime scene, and gave them plenty of opportunities to poke holes in the state's case.
A friendship, followed by tragedy
Martin, originally from Georgetown County, moved to Myrtle Beach and was employed as an assistant manager at the Taco Bell in Surfside Beach at the time of her death.
She worked with Amber Vrooman, who was dating Bennett and the mother of his child.
Bennett got a job at Lane’s Pest Control in Surfside, where he ultimately met Lindsay.
It was this job that the prosecutors alleged during the trial that a murder plot formed, beginning with stealing money out of the Taco Bell safe.
Since she was an assistant manager, Martin had keys to the store and the combination to a safe in the office. According to Lindsay’s testimony, this is what drove Bennett to get the money that they ended up on Little River Rd. on May 23, 2000.
Lindsay testified during the trial that after the murder he was terrified of Bennett, so he decided to flee South Carolina and head across the country to Utah, where he is originally from.
Before he could make it, Lindsay was picked up in Arizona at his brother’s house by detectives, including Merritt from the Horry County Police Department.
When questioned, Lindsay denied any involvement in Martin’s murder, but was still extradited back to South Carolina.
He later recanted that first statement, saying he was there but didn’t actually place himself inside the trailer.
He then testified at the trial that he overheard an argument between Bennett and Martin, then the sound of silence made him go to the bedroom where he found Bennett over her lifeless body.
Lindsay stated that he drove Bennett to a nearby convenience store to get cleaned up, with a bloody towel and the knife — the weapon used in the murder — disposed of in a dumpster.
“I didn’t actually kill Marie,” Lindsay said. “I just didn’t say nothing to the police. I kept quiet about it.”
The combination to the Taco Bell safe was later found in Lindsay’s possession. He testified during the trial that Bennett left it in the car on the night of the murder.
“It was in my wallet, it was folded up in my wallet,” Lindsay said. “I didn’t even know I had it until I got back into Arizona.”
With this information, could Lindsay be trusted as a reliable witness? The defense pointed to this question often, leaning heavily on his back-and-forth statements.
A new witness. Same credibility issues.
With Lindsay's credibility now an issue, the state would attempt to lean on another associate of Bennett's to help its case in upholding the 2002 conviction.
The state would put Adam Wiseman on the stand. Wiseman was a fellow inmate at J. Reuben Long around the same time that Bennett was incarcerated.
Wiseman testified that Bennett confessed to the murder and relayed to him every detail of how he did it when they shared a cell back in 2000.
After he heard that, a letter was mailed to the HCPD in care of Merritt.
The defense was able to show the jury that the letter he wrote was postmarked on Aug. 22 when records from the detention center show they didn’t share a cell until eight days letter.
Sgt. Lisa Cone of the detention center testified about the use of "drill-down" reports that indicate movement of inmates throughout the facility. Those reports collaborated that Wiseman and Bennett did not share a cell at the time of his letter. She did, however, say that inmates used the ventilation system on occasion as a form of communication.
When deliberating Bennett’s fate, the jury asked the judge to replay Wiseman’s testimony.
The first investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and HCPD was also scrutinized by Bennett’s legal team.
'Two liars on the stand'
“We inherited a mess of an investigation,” defense attorney Aimee Zmroczek said, adding that a “few bad apples” in law enforcement hindered any chance of finding the truth of what really happened.
There were boxcutters and a pair of scissors located at the murder scene that were never collected in the midst of the investigation — with the defense questioning authorities why those items weren’t taken and tested.
While in prison, Bennett begged for authorities to test everything that was collected for DNA, but that only happened a few years ago.
"When you have a defendant that's begging for DNA testing — when do we ever hear a guy who is guilty begging for DNA testing?" Lawrence asked.
During the trial, it was disclosed that nothing taken from the scene had evidence on it that showed Bennett or Lindsay was in Martin's trailer.
Lindsay testified that he carried surgical gloves in his trunk that he used to do mechanical work on his vehicle.
The defense, during its closing statement, once again used a quote said at the beginning of the trial.
“Innocence covered up by incompetence and lies,” Zmroczek said as she approached the jury box.
"They put two liars on the stand," defense attorney Amy Lawrence said after Bennett was acquitted. "That was their only witnesses, and that is scary.
"If it can happen to Gary Bennett, it can happen to any of us."