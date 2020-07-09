Man killed by Horry County police following Wednesday night shooting

A man was shot and killed by Horry County police on Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

In a news release on Thursday, SLED said Horry County Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call on Amberwood Court near Dick Pond Road after 8 p.m.

The man who was shot was not identified by police or SLED. The agency said no officers were harmed.

SLED launched its investigation as an outside agency, a common practice after a police shooting. By Thursday morning the department announced the man had died.

No further details were provided and SLED said none would be forthcoming until the investigation is completed.

There have 22 police shootings in South Carolina in 2020 and this is the first in Horry County this year.