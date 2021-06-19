Man given max for abusive sexual contact of woman on flight from Chicago to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — A 29-year-old man from India was sentenced to two years in federal prison after he was found guilty of abusive sexual contact while on a June 2019 flight from Chicago-O'Hare to Myrtle Beach.

Siva K. Durbesula was convicted by a jury of abusive sexual contact aboard an airplane, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

On June 23, 2019, Durbesula was a passenger aboard a flight from Chicago O’Hare to Myrtle Beach. During the flight, Durbesula sexually assaulted a 22-year-old female who was seated next to him, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney's office.

The victim testified at trial that Durbesula pulled her toward him and groped her repeatedly midflight, according to the release. Court records show that after the flight crew moved Durbesula away from the victim, he asked to return to his previous seat so he could speak to the victim again.

The release states that during trial, prosecutors also presented the testimony of a second victim, who testified that on March 21, 2019, Durbesula pinned her into the corner on a New York City subway train and groped her. According to the release, the victim was able to video record Durbesula’s exiting the train, which assisted the New York Police Department to identify Durbesula and charge him. Those charges were still pending when Durbesula sexually assaulted the victim on the airplane that resulted in federal charges, according to the release.

In addition to the prison term imposed, Judge Reidinger ordered Durbesula to serve 10 years of supervised release and to pay a $5,000 assessment.

Durbesula is currently in federal custody. He will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons when he is assigned a federal facility.