Man charged with calling in false bomb threat after barricading himself in Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH — A 33-year-old Mullins man is being charged with arson, calling in a false bomb threat, false fire alarm, and burglary after he barricaded himself in a room at the Yachtsman Resort on Ocean Boulevard.
Kenneth Beachum barricaded himself in a room on July 15 after calling in a false bomb threat to the Olympic Pancake house, police allege.
The threat led officers to the Seaglass Tower of Yachtsman Resort, 1304 N. Ocean Boulevard, and while officers were investigating the bomb threat, Beachum pulled the fire alarm on the resort's seventh floor, forcing guests out of their room, according to Myrtle Beach police.
Beachum entered a room on the seventh floor and barricaded himself inside, and contacted dispatch by phone, according to a police report. Dispatchers and negotiators spoke to him by phone until he threw the phones off the balcony, police allege.
Detectives and negotiators were able to talk to him from an adjoining room, and negotiations continued for several hours until around 4:45 p.m. when officers on the scene could smell a strong odor of smoke after Beachum set fire to furniture in the room, according to police.
The sprinkler system contained the fire, but the situation forced officers and firefighters to make entry into the room to prevent loss of life or property, according to the report. After making entry into the room, officers were able to detain Beachum on the balcony, police said.
Beachum was safely taken into custody and is expected to appear at a bond hearing at 3 p.m. July 16.
“This was outstanding work done by officers and our law enforcement and fire department partners," said Chief Amy Prock in a press release. “This was a rapidly changing incident and required a joint response from several agencies. Our partnerships and training resulted in a positive ending, and I am proud of our team for their courage and for safely taking Beachum into custody.”